Lady Vols rock No. 3 Mississippi State 82-64

Lady Vols (19-10, 10-6 Southeastern Conference) led for nearly the entire game, jumping out to an 18-8 lead by the end of the first quarter. They shot 29-of-53 (54.7 percent) from the field, routinely getting open looks near the basket.

Tennessee won a road game against a team ranked in the top three for the first time since 2004. The Lady Vols enter the SEC tournament on a three-game winning streak.

Mississippi State (27-3, 13-3) lost two straight games to end the regular season. Victoria Vivians 18 points and Roshunda Johnson added 16 to lead the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State struggled from the outset, shooting just 8-of-34 (23.5 percent) in the first half to fall into a 36-20 hole by halftime.

The SEC tournament begins Wednesday in Greenville, S.C.