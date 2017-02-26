Patriots end Tribe's season in region quarterfinals

The victory sent the Patriots (18-14) into a Tuesday night semifinal contest at Science Hill against the Hilltoppers, who eliminated Sevier County 52-50. District 1-AAA foes Daniel Boone and David Crockett will meet in the second semifinal matchup.

Jefferson County controlled the boards and the game in ending the season for D-B (12-17), outrebounding the Indians 36-23 and collecting 15 offensive rebounds the Patriots turned into 21 second-chance points.

“We just stood around,” said D-B coach Charlie Morgan. “We didn’t get a body on anyone and then we didn’t pursue and get the 50-50 balls either.”

The Tribe led for most of the first quarter, but a late turnover led to a Nathan Seal layup that gave the Patriots a 12-11 lead going to the second.

D-B never led again.

Jefferson County sank three straight shots from beyond the arc in a 9-2 run to start the second stanza and forge a 21-13 advantage.

“They shot the ball extremely well,” Morgan said. “... They ran their offense really well waiting for us to have a breakdown in our defense.”

The Indians trimmed the margin to four late in the second quarter, but buckets from Darius Allen and Elijah Dial gave Jefferson County a 36-28 halftime lead.

The Patriots opened the second half with nine more in succession to build a 17-point cushion, 45-28. The Tribe drew as close as seven, 49-42, early in the fourth but never any closer.

After shooting 12-for-20 (60 percent) in the first half, D-B made just 6 of 25 attempts (24 percent) after intermission.

Seal finished with 14 points and five assists, and Gregg provided a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds to go with four assists. Dial had 12 points.

Zack Griffin and Riamello Wadsworth led D-B with 14 points each. Wadsworth also dished out four assists. Marae Foreman chipped in with 11 points, and Hayden Cassell, had nine points and nine rebounds despite foul trouble in the game that was the last for seniors Griffin, Jordin Webb and Josh Doran.

“I’m proud of this team and how hard they worked this season,” Morgan said. “They gave great effort, it just didn’t fall our way tonight and I hate that, especially for our seniors.”