Roundup: Lady Warriors top rival 'Pack in 2A West play

The victory secured the No. 3 seed for the Lady Warriors (23-4) in Thursday’s state quarterfinals. Central they will take on 2A East runner-up East Nottingham.

Ridgeview, as the No. 4 seed, will play 2A East No. 1 Nottoway.

After falling behind 24-10 by halftime, the Lady Wolfpack rallied in the third quarter to narrow the deficit to 33-27 heading into the final period. Central stepped up to hit 9 of 13 free throws down the stretch to ice the win.

Annie Church added 11 points for the Lady Warriors.

Bailey Frazier led Ridgeview with 12.

1A West

Honaker 73, Eastside 61

BRISTOL, Va. — Lexi Vance scored 21 points, Tara Deel added 20 and the Lady Tigers slipped by the Lady Spartans in the 1A West consolation game at Virginia High.

Both teams will play in state quarterfinals, which begin on Thursday also at Virginia High.

Honaker gained a 19-7 advantage after the first quarter and held Eastside (16-12) at bay the rest of the contest.

Hanna Wyrick knocked down six 3-pointers and had a game-high 30 points for the Lady Spartans. Emily Moore scored 17.

BOYS

1A West

Honaker 63, Eastside 52

BRISTOL, Va. — Alec Anderson poured in 37 points in the Tigers’ 1A West consolation game win over the Spartans at Virginia High.

Both teams will play next Thursday in the state quarterfinals at Virginia High. Eastside will take on 1A East champion Essex, and Honaker will meet Lancaster, the 1A East runner-up.

Luke Lawson led Eastside with 15 points.

Region 1-AAA

Science Hill 62, Sevier County 60

JOHNSON CITY The Smoky Bears missed a contested shot from the frontcourt in the final seconds and the Hilltoppers escaped with the Region 1-AAA quarterfinal win.

Bowden Lyon scored 15 points and Nate Jackson had 14 to lead Science Hill, which moved on to face Jefferson County on Tuesday night in the regional semifinals. Holden Hensley added 11.

Seth Marshall had an outstanding game for Sevier County, finishing with a game-high 17 points. Austin Patterson scored 13 and Dalton Muse added 12.

David Crockett 67, Cocke County 58

NEWPORT — David Crockett advanced to the Region 1-AAA semifinals behind a 27-point effort by Josh Releford.

McHale Bright added 12 for the Pioneers and Ethan Burger contributed nine.

Santana Haney scored 15 for the Fighting Cocks and Dylan Hayes added 12.

Region 1-AA

Sullivan East 71, Chuckey-Doak 59

BLUFF CITY — After scoring just five points in the first half, Gavin Grubb finished with 20 to lead the Patriots over the Black Knights in the Region 1-AA quarterfinals.

Cole Green came through with 19 points for Sullivan East, Ethan Whitley posted 13 and Aaron Frye added nine.

East (28-7) will take on Elizabethton (25-8) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Region 1-AA semifinals at Unicoi County.

Elizabethton 64, Greeneville 58, OT

GREENEVILLE — Michael Robinson loaded up the stat sheet with 17 points, six steals, four assists and three rebounds, and the Cyclones (25-8) fought past the Greene Devils to reach the Region 1-AA semifinals.

Elizabethton (25-8) will meet Sullivan East on Tuesday at Unicoi County.

Greeneville got 27 points and seven boards from Takeeem Young.