Prep roundup: Lady Warriors, 'Pack fall in 2A West semis

Martinsville defeated Wise Central 48-33 and Floyd County knocked off defending state champion Ridgeview 44-36 on Friday in the 2A West regional semifinals at James River High School.

The Lady Warriors (22-4) fell behind early against the Lady Bulldogs and couldn’t recover.

“Martinsville’s length and athleticism stymied us in the first half and made us tentative on offense,” said Central coach Robin Dotson. “They took us out of our game and we just dug too deep a hole to climb out of.”

The Lady Bulldogs led 14-4 after the first quarter and 24-10 at the half. Although the Lady Warriors cut their deficit some, they still trailed 32-22 heading into the fourth quarter.

By then they’d lost their momentum.

Brittany Turner led Martinsville with 18 points and Destinee Jones added 12.

Sophie Mullins led Wise Central with 13 points.

Central and Ridgeview will meet today at noon in the consolation game.

Region 1-AA

Chuckey-Doak 76, Sullivan East 63

BLUFF CITY — The Lady Black Knights ended the Lady Patriots’ season in the quarterfinals of the Region 2-AA tournament.

Trailing 25-15 after the first quarter, Sullivan East (23-10) embarked on a 10-0 run to close out the second stanza and trail only 37-34 heading into the second half.

But it turned out to be all for naught.

Chuckey-Doak (18-15) dialed it up another notch in the second half to earn the victory.

The Lady Knights will take on Greeneville on Monday in the regional semifinals at Chuckey- Doak.

Brittany Ramsey led Chuckey-Doak with 25 points. Erica Lamb scored 20 and Kassidy Holloway had 10 for the Lady Knights.

Kait Nidffer scored 14 points and Megan Ollis finished with 13 to lead East. Kayla Honaker, Kylee Wolfe and Alyssa Hare scored 11 points each for the Lady Patriots.

Grainger 46, Unicoi County 42

RUTLEDGE — The Lady Blue Devils battled down to the wire in a Region 1-AA quarterfinal loss against the Lady Grizzlies.

Hailie Padgett led Unicoi County with 13 points and Kennedy King had 12.

Greeneville 69, Elizabethton 41

GREENEVILLE — The Lady Greene Devils ended the Lady Cyclones’ season and their run of four consecutive Region 1-AA championships.

Leah Fillers scored a game-high 20 points to lead Greeneville (23-10), which advanced to face District 2-AA rival Chuckey-Doak on Monday in the regional semifinals.

Haley Burleson closed with 12 points for Elizabethton (13-16).

Region 1-AAA

Science Hill 54, Jefferson County 51

JOHNSON CITY — The Lady Hilltoppers held the Lady Patriots scoreless for the final 2:43 of the game to scratch out the Region 1-AAA quarterfinal win.

Kaitlyn Phillips put up 17 points, Blair Henry had 12 and Courtney McCurry sank three crucial 3-pointers to account for her nine points for Science Hill (26-5), which plays Morristown West in the regional semifinals.

Ryleigh Fritz scored 12 of her game-high 21 points after halftime to lead Jefferson County (25-8).

BOYS

1A West

George Wythe 70, Eastside 67

BRISTOL, Va. — After trailing most of the game, the Maroons went on a fourth-quarter tear, outscoring the Spartans 25-11 to rally for the VHSL 1A West semifinal win at Virginia High.

The victory sent George Wythe on to the finals against Radford today at 5:30 p.m. Eastside meets Honaker at 2:30 p.m. in the third-place game.

Eastside held a 35-26 advantage at the half and led 56-45 heading into the fourth. Then the Spartans cooled off and the Maroons got hot.

Malik Johnson had a game-high 22 points to lead George Wythe. Noah Atwood contributed 13 and Josh Reeves 11.

Seth Boles had 19 points, Luke Lawson scored 16 and Ethan Powers added 11 for Eastside.