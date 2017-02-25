Notice's 3s boost Gamecocks to 82-55 win over Vols

The Vols (15-14, 7-9 Southeastern Conference) cut the Gamecocks’ 18-point lead with eight minutes to go in the first half down to just a 38-34 deficit with 18 minutes left in the game. But then Notice took over. He missed a 3, but P.J. Dozier kicked the ball back to him behind the arc and he buried his it.

Notice hit two more 3s and the Gamecocks (21-8, 11-5) went on a 17-4 run over the next five minutes. They led by double digits the rest of the way.

Dozier led South Carolina with 19 points. Sindarius Thornwell, the SEC’s leading scorer, added 15.

Robert Hubbs III led Tennessee with 16 points. The Vols shot just 1-for-13 on 3-pointers.

UT freshman Kwe Parker made his first start but played just eight minutes, all in the first half. He missed his only shot and turned over the ball twice.

The win stopped a damaging free fall for the Gamecocks, who started February in the conversation about SEC champions but went only 4-4 during the month and had lost three in a row. South Carolina may only need one more win to lock in its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2004.

Tennessee had been hanging out on the fringe on the NCAA tournament bubble, but losses to Vanderbilt and South Carolina likely mean the Vols need a deep SEC tournament run to make the NCAAs.