'Mac and Zac Attack' powers Devils to 2A West win

Led by 52 points from the “Mac and Zac Attack,” the Blue Devils powered past Chatham 85-50 on Saturday in the VHSL 2A West consolation game.

“We wanted to put a Band-Aid on our hearts from that one two days ago,” said Gate City coach Scott Vermillion, referring to Thursday night’s 96-84 regional loss to Dan River. “That one hurt us a little bit. You take steps to recover, and you take steps to initiate change. When I say that, I mean that defeat in our lives causes us to look at the things that cause defeat. I don’t like to say it, but that may be better for us in the long run.”

Gate City (23-4) opened Saturday’s game on a 22-0 run and led 24-3 after one quarter. The Blue Devils held a 22-point lead at halftime before a handful of turnovers allowed the Cavaliers (16-9) to claw back to within 16, but Gate City settled down again and was never threatened.

Mac McClung scored 27 points for the Blue Devils — well off his 64 in Thursday’s loss, though he was far more enthusiastic this time around.

“We didn’t play our best Thursday, so we knew we had to come back today,” he said. “Coach Vermillion wasn’t very pleased with the loss, and we know we could have won that game. But I’m glad. It kind of humbled us at the same time, so we’re just going to move on to see if we can make it.“

Zac Ervin, McClung’s partner in crime, finished with 25 hard-earned points. Freshman guard Bradley Dean added 12 points and Drew Vermillion posted a career-high nine for Gate City.

“With today’s performance, I thought we shared it well, we defended it a little better, and rebounded better,” Coach Vermillion said. “Hats off to Chatham, though. They’re very good and very quick.”

Sophomore point guard Joseph Davis fired up 23 points to lead the Cavaliers.

Next up for Gate City and Chatham are VHSL 2A quarterfinal games Friday at James Madison University in Harrisonburg. Chatham faces 2A East champion Madison County at 2:30 p.m. and Gate City plays Robert E. Lee at 7:45.

“This is what you work for all season: to play in the state tournament, to try and win a state championship,” Ervin said. “We just have to focus in practice and prepare for it.”