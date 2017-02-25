Lady 'Canes end Indians' season in region quarterfinals

Using its pressure full-court defense, Morristown East forced 23 turnovers by Dobyns-Bennett in a 53-47 Region 1-AAA girls quarterfinal win at Isenberg-Siler Gymnasium.

The Lady 'Canes (21-12) advanced to face Daniel Boone (28-4), a 67-43 winner over Cherokee, at 6 p.m. on Monday in the semifinals at Science Hill. The second semifinal will pit Morristown West (27-3) against the Lady Hilltoppers (26-5).

The defeat ended a roller-coaster season for the Lady Indians (16-17).

“We don’t want to make excuses and we won’t want to explain anything,” said D-B coach Bill Francis. “The bottom line is we didn’t take care of the basketball. That’s uncharacteristic of us lately and disappointing at this point in the year.”

Eight East players combined to produce 15 steals on the night, and three straight came at the start the second half. The Lady 'Canes, who held a 29-27 lead after the first two quarters, used those takeaways to run off nine straight points for their biggest lead of the game, 38-27.

“We have been breaking the press lately, but Morristown East does a good job,” Francis noted. “They force the ball where they want it and we succumbed to that at times. But when we broke it, we did a great job and some easy buckets at the end.”

East still lead by 10, 47-37, with 3:02 left in the game but couldn’t put away the game at the foul line. The Lady 'Canes went just 3-for-9 to start the fourth quarter, and two of those misses resulted in baskets by D-B's Courtney Whitson that first cut the lead to eight and then to six, 47-41, with 1:58 left.

After East’s Mattie Bryant hit a 3-pointer to extend the lead back to nine, the Lady Indians' Lily Griffith answered with a 3 with 46.7 seconds remainining. Another missed East free throw followed and Whitson’s putback and foul shot made it a one-possession game, 50-47 with 26.5 seconds left on the clock.

But Bryant finally round the range at the charity stripe, knocking down 3 of 4 tries down the stretch to secure the victory.

“Our kids are going to give you every ounce of energy they have in them,” Francis said. “I told them simply sometimes that’s just not enough. You can work for something as hard as you want, but sometimes it’s just not in the cards.”

Bryant led Morristown East with 17 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists. Madison Bunch scored 16 points to go with three boards and three steals. Kiara Moore added 10 points.

Whitson finished with her state-leading 24th double-double of the season: 15 points and 11 rebounds. Jaden Fullen contributed 12 points and grabbed five boards. Griffith, on the back end of the flu, finished with eight points.