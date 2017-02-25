Cromer, Glass help keep Bucs atop SoCon

ETSU (24-6, 14-3) will play at UNC Greensboro (13-4) on Monday night in a regular-season finale. If Greensboro wins, there would be a three-way tie for first with Furman (14-4), and Greensboro would be awarded the No. 1 seed to the conference tournament via tiebreaker. The Bucs would drop to the third seed.

ETSU held the Catamounts to 23 percent shooting (6-of-26) in the first half, forcing 11 turnovers and outscoring Western Carolina 13-0 on those errors. A 17-0 run midway through the half extended the lead to 23-4 on the way to a 32-12 halftime advantage.

Western Carolina pulled within 11 with nine minutes left but no closer.

Marc Gosselin led the Catamounts (8-22, 3-14) with 15 points and nine rebounds.