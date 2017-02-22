St. Andrews pulls away in second half, ousts Milligan

Starting two freshmen, two sophomores and a junior, inexperience loomed large for the Buffaloes in the second half as the Knights used a pair of eight-point runs to pull away for the 88-76 victory Wednesday afternoon at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort and Convention Center.

“We only have one senior, so you are constantly trying to overcome little mistakes and times when things just don’t go so well,” said Milligan coach Bill Robinson. “Our inexperience showed a lot today.”

The win sends St. Andrews (12-16) into Thursday’s noon quarterfinal contest against top-seeded Union while the season comes to an end for Milligan (14-16).

“For the first time in my 23 years as a head coach, I don’t feel like this is the end,” noted Robinson. “I feel like we are just turning the page. It’s the next chapter.”

St. Andrews led by one at halftime, 38-37, and scored the first eight points of the second half to stretch the advantage to 46-37.

Former Elizabethton player Tyler Nichols stopped the rally with a three-pointer, and led by the play of Jacob Cawood, the Buffs pulled back to within one, 55-54. Cawood finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for Milligan.

“(Jacob) Cawood played so well, he was able to make some plays to get us back into it,” added Robinson.

The Knights adjusted defensively, and Milligan had no answers on either end of the floor. St. Andrews scored the first eight points of an eventual 23-7 run to build a 17-point cushion, 78-61, with 1:57 remaining.

“They made plays and we’ve been going through stretches like that all season of not being able to score, but we’ve been able defensively to keep it close until we found ways to start making plays again,” explained Robinson.

“When they started doubling, tripling Cawood, we didn’t have anybody else really step up. He’s carried us all year, but we needed somebody else to consistently make a play.”

St. Andrews placed five players in double figures. Connor Zinaich led the way with 19 points and nine rebounds, including a huge pair of and-one’s in the Knights’ second eight-point burst. Jordan Sharpe and Lee Vanderhorst scored 16 each, Jordan Hines dropped in 15 and point guard Titus Gary added 10 to go with four assists. St. Andrews shot 51 percent from the field and took only eight 3-point shots.

“We had a hard time staying in front of the dribbler and we got beat off the dribble too much,” Robinson said. “They’d use a ball screen to get a mismatch, then it’s a scramble trying to get people covered.”

Milligan shot just 38.5 percent from the game, including 34.2 percent in the second half. The Buffaloes also made just 8-of-27 attempts from beyond the arc. The foul line wasn’t much kinder. Cawood made all 10 of his attempts, the rest of the Buffs were just 8-for-18.

“You aren’t going to win a lot of games allowing a team to shoot over 50 percent from the field and you miss 10 free throws,” noted Robinson.

Nichols finished with 16 points for Milligan. Daxton Bostian tossed in 11 points. Alex Biggerstaff, the Buffs’ lone senior, ended his career with seven points in 14 minutes.

“We have an unbelievable group of kids, they are super kids,” said Robinson. “But we’ve got to get more talented. Physically, we are pretty tough, but we’ve also got to get mentally tougher.”