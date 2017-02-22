Richlands has a Ball, beats Union in 2A West clash

Scottie Ball.

The Richlands senior scored 23 points with an array of moves inside, and the Blue Tornado snapped an 0-for-16 string of regional contests with a 62-46 defeat of Union in a VHSL 2A West regional quarterfinal at a packed Richlands Middle School on Tuesday night.

“I feel glad, sad, not mad, but I have so much emotion in me right now,” said Richlands coach Fred Phillips, who played in Richlands’ first regional game back in 1983. “I am just tickled to death, to be a lifelong Richlands (guy), it just doesn’t get any better than this for the basketball program.”

Richlands (20-3) will play Chatham in the regional semifinals on Thursday at James River High School.

Besides a two-minute span in the third quarter when Union built a 35-31 lead, it was all Richlands, led by Ball, who was a magician with the ball in the lane, while also helping able to induce Bears standout James Mitchell into foul trouble. Mitchell picked up his fourth with 3:19 left in that period.

Ball had 12 points in the first half and added another 11 after the break, including nine in the third before heading to the locker room after aggravating an ankle injury.

“I thought we had some pretty good looks throughout the whole game and we just couldn’t buy a basket,” said Union coach Zack Moore, whose Bears struggled to make shots from the start. “You can’t do that but so much against them, they are so good offensively.

“We really didn’t have an answer for Scottie Ball.”

Ball went to the locker room with Richlands ahead 46-37, but Ethan Ratliff canned a pair of 3-pointers, enabling the Blues to extend their lead without him on the floor.

Richlands was able to win with all-time leading scorer Luke Phillips managing just four points. Taylor Horn came off the bench to score 16 and Ratliff finished with nine, all on three of the Blues’ five 3s in the game.

Richlands led throughout the first half, going up 28-16 before the Bears started finding their stroke and narrowing the margin to 29-15 at the break.

The Bears took their first and only lead on a 3-pointer by Noah Garrison with 6:32 to go in the third period and the advantage grew to 35-31 on a basket by Braxton Back and a free throw from Wes Slagle, but the Blues refused to fold.

“We knew we were going to face some adversity throughout the game,” Luke Phillips said. “I told them when we went into the huddle after we called a timeout that we have just got to come back and hit them harder.”

Not a problem. Ball answered with seven points with nifty moves around the rim to help the Blues build the margin to 46-37 with a quarter to go. Ratliff’s two 3-pointers and eight fourth-period points by Taylor Horn, several off assists by Ball, enabled Richlands to lead by as many as 20 points.

Slagle led Union with 14 points, Mitchell added 12 and Back had 10.