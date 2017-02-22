Lady Warriors take the wind out of Scarlet Hurricanes

“At this point in the season it’s survive and advance,” said Central coach Robin Dotson. “You have to compete every night.”

The victory sends Central (21-3) into a 6 p.m. Friday semifinal matchup with Martinsville at Jame River-Buchanan.

Central raced out to a stunning 14-0 lead to start the game only to see Marion (15-9) go on an 11-3 run, narrowing the deficit to 17-11 heading into the second stanza.

“We started turning the ball over too much and didn’t attack where we needed to when we got that early lead,” added Dotson.

After falling behind 29-18 in the second quarter, the Lady ’Canes went on a 9-0 run and headed to halftime down just 29-27.

“We had 17 turnovers in the first half,” said Marion coach Sallie Moss. “Most of those in the first four minutes of the game. Once we settled down, we started getting defensive stops and just kept scrapping.”

Marion got as close as 30-29 at the 6:44 mark of the third quarter, but the Lady Warriors began to extend their advantage at the free throw line and pushed their lead back out to 41-33.

Another Lady ’Canes run closed out the third with Central nursing a slender 43-40 lead.

Brook Porter hit a layup and followed that with a dramatic 3-pointer to open the crucial fourth quarter, and the Central lead suddenly jumped to 48-40. From that point on, Marion seemed to lose its momentum. At the same time, the Lady Warriors began a relentless march to the charity stripe, where they converted 11 of 17 attempts to salt the game away.

“Marion played hard every second of the game,” said Central senior Sophie Mullins, who finished with 25 points and eight rebounds. “We let up some after the early lead but when it got tight in the second half we stepped up the defensive pressure and pushed the lead out down the stretch.

“What we learned tonight is that everyone is going to be battling every night,” added Mullins. “We have to be ready for that.”

Annie Church added 11 points and eight rebounds for Central, and Porter chipped in 10.

For Marion, it was a case of what might have been.

“Our senior leadership got us back in the game after being down 14,” said Moss. “We needed a couple of shots to drop in the second half to give us some momentum, but it just didn’t happen.”

Abbie Jennings and Margaret Wagner had nine points apiece to lead Marion.