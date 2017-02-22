Ellison steps up, lifts Patriots to District 1-AA title

With the Patriots trailing Unicoi County 57-56 with 3.2 seconds remaining in Tuesday’s District 1-AA championship game, Ellison and Frye had formed a double-screen at the high post on an East inbounds play from under the basket. Attempting to fight through the screen, the Blue Devils’ Troy Podvin was whistled for a foul as Frye hit the deck.

Ellison was also clocked on the play but was confident Frye would be the one taking the pressure-filled foul shots.

“It was 50-50, but I thought they were sending Frye to the line and I was OK with that,” Ellison said.

His elation quickly turned to apprehension when the officials signaled Ellison to the charity stripe instead.

When officials said Ellison was going to the line, “I wasn’t too confident until my teammates and coaches told me that they believed in me,” he said.

“That really helped.”

Ellison’s first attempt went in off the front iron to tie the game and he swished the second to put the Patriots out front 58-57.

But the drama wasn’t over.

Unicoi County worked the inbounds pass into Dylan Putman, who muscled his way up the left sideline but only drew the back of the iron as time expired.

“What a game, what a game,” said East coach John Dyer. “Micah played a great game, kept us in it with some 3-pointers before the foul shots, so it was a fitting end for him.”

Earlier in the evening, Elizabethton took third place with a 69-56 victory over Happy Valley.

All four teams advanced to the Region 1-AA tournament beginning Saturday night. Happy Valley (14-16) travels to Region 2-AA champion Grainger, Elizabethton (24-8) visits Greeneville, Sullivan East (27-7) hosts Chuckey-Doak and Unicoi County (18-14) welcomes Cumberland Gap. Each starts at 7 p.m.

The district tournament championship is the second straight and third in eight years since the Patriots joined the Class AA ranks. All came against Unicoi County.

The score was tied at 21 at halftime, but both offenses came alive in an entertaining third quarter that featured eight of the game’s 14 lead changes.

Unicoi County took the night’s biggest lead when Podvin drained a 3 for a 52-46 lead with 3:12 left in the game. The Blue Devils led 55-49 on a Podvin free throw with a minute and half to go.

But the game changed on a pair of whistles against Unicoi County’s Michael Howell. Howell was first charged with a shooting foul on Frye and subsequently was whistled for a technical foul with 1:15 to play.

Frye made one of his two tosses and Gavin Grubb sank both technicals to pull East to within 55-52.

“Sure, the technical changed the game,” Dyer said. “It’s a game of emotions. I’ve had that go both ways.”

With East in possession, Howell was quickly charged with another foul after running into a screen. Cole Green hit both foul shots and, after a five-point trip, East trailed by just one with 1:07 to play.

A pair of free throws by Trevor Hensley pushed the Unicoi lead back to three, 57-54, with 32.1 seconds left. Grubb was fouled and sank both attempts with 21.4 seconds to go to make it 57-56. Hensley was fouled again with 16.7 seconds on the clock but missed the front end of the bonus to set up the final sequence.

“We just don’t quit,” Dyer said. “That’s who we are.”

East hit 19 of 20 free-throw attempts for the game.

Green finished with 15 points, tournament MVP Grubb scored 13, Ellison had 11 and Frye added 10. Grubb added seven rebounds and four assists. All four players made the all-tournament team.

All of Ellison’s offensive output came in the second half and included a 3-for-3 effort from beyond the arc.

“My teammates just found me open and there was no one around me,” he said. “They felt good coming out.”

Podvin led all scorers with 20 points. Hensley tossed in 11 and Putman had 10. All three were named to the all-tournament team.