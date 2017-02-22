Eastside girls, boys set sail for state

With no time left on the clock, Emily Moore calmly stood at the foul line and hit the first of three free-throw attempts to lift Eastside to a 53-52 win over Patrick Henry in the VHSL 1A West regional quarterfinals.

The win clinched the Lady Spartans’ first trip to the state tournament. Their next stop comes Thursday at Virginia High in a regional semifinal against George Wythe.

The win did not come without its share of controversy, though.

With the game tied at 52 and six seconds left to play in regulation, Moore brought the ball upcourt, and she let it fly from near halfcourt as time ran out. Contact was made.

“She got me pretty good,” said Moore, a junior.

Moore, who was 1-for-9 from the free-throw line prior to the dramatic shot, said she felt like she needed to step up when teammate Kaylee Jones went down with an injury in the fourth quarter. Jones had sparked a third-quarter comeback for Eastside (15-10), which trailed by as many as 14 in the period.

“I had a terrible night, but I knew I just had to step up when KJ went down,” Moore added.

Eastside coach Barry Ruff said Jones suffered a knee injury, but he’s hopeful she’ll be able to play on Thursday.

Jones finished with a game-high 25 points, also pulling down 10 rebounds. Hannah Wyrick added 15 points.

While Ruff felt the foul call that sent Moore to the line was justified, his Patrick Henry counterpart had another viewpoint.

“A referee should not decide a game, especially a game like that,” coach Tommy Thomas said. “Usually, a team that plays zone does not have twice as many fouls as team that plays a tight man-to-man.

“She didn’t get her on the shot. After that, I was watching the ball.”

Kaylee Deskins led the Lady Rebels (15-13) with 22 points, and Savannah Williams had 15.

For all the drama of the girls’ game, the boys’ regional quarterfinal that followed did not.

Eastside set the tone early and never looked back on the way to a 63-48 victory over Twin Valley.

Luke Lawson dominated with 21 points, seven rebounds, four blocked shots and four assists for the Spartans (19-6).

“Luke came ready to play tonight and really set the tone for us,” said Eastside coach Patrick Damron. “Our defensive effort in the first half and the first two minutes of the third quarter really helped us.”

Ethan Powers added 16 points for Eastside.

Tanner Wagner led the Panthers with 18 points, and Stephen Mullins added 16.