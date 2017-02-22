Defense lifts Vanderbilt to 67-56 victory at Tennessee

Vanderbilt (15-13, 8-7 SEC) has won at Tennessee (15-13, 7-8) each of the last three years. The last time Vanderbilt beat Tennessee in Knoxville three straight times was from 1955-57.

After trailing by as many as 15 points, Tennessee cut the margin to one on a couple of occasions and got to within 44-43 on a pair of Grant Williams free throws with 6:01 left. Vanderbilt scored on its next five possessions to get the margin back up to nine, and the Commodores stayed ahead by at least five the rest of the way.

Kornet had 13 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks for Vanderbilt. Matthew Fisher-Davis scored 13, Nolan Cressler had 11 and Riley LaChance added 10. Robert Hubbs III scored 16 for Tennessee, while Williams and Admiral Schofield added 11 apiece.

Both teams entered the night seeking late-season surges that could boost their credentials for NCAA Tournament consideration. Vanderbilt was 49th and Tennessee 52nd in the RPI at the start of the day, with strong schedules compensating for their relatively ordinary records.

Tennessee had its worst field-goal percentage (.290) and lowest point total of the season, a sharp contrast from the first meeting between these two teams. Tennessee had shot a season-high 58.6 percent from the floor Jan. 14 in an 87-75 victory at Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt entered the night ranked 12th out of 14 SEC teams in field-goal percentage defense (.434), but the Commodores have been much stingier lately. Vanderbilt held South Carolina to one basket over the final 9½ minutes of a 71-62 victory over the Gamecocks on Saturday.

The Commodores’ last three opponents have shot 7 of 42 from 3-point range. Tennessee was 3 of 17 from beyond the arc Wednesday.

Tennessee was playing without usual starting guard Jordan Bowden due to an illness. Shembari Phillips started in his place and scored six points while shooting just 2 of 13.

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: This was an important win for the Commodores, whose remaining schedule affords them the opportunity for victories that could impress the NCAA Tournament selection committee. Vanderbilt visits No. 11 Kentucky and hosts No. 13 Florida in its final two regular-season games. ... The Commodores won despite shooting just 36.8 percent overall and 30.8 percent from 3-point range. Vanderbilt entered the night leading the SEC in 3-point percentage and 3-pointers per game.

Tennessee: Jordan Bone had returned to his hometown and scored 23 in Tennessee’s victory at Vanderbilt, but he wasn’t nearly as effective in the rematch. Bone had two points, one assist and two turnovers. ... Tennessee lost despite outrebounding Vanderbilt 48-40. The Vols had 16 offensive rebounds in the second half.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt: Hosts Mississippi State on Saturday.

Tennessee: Visits South Carolina on Saturday.

