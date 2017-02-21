Lady Warriors edge Patriots for district crown

When the dust had settled on the bruising affair, Happy Valley stood with the long-awaited title following a 56-47 victory over regular-season league champion Sullivan East.

“I’ve told the girls since the first practice that this was our year,” said Lady Warriors coach Larry Abel. “It’s been since 1996 since there was a district championship on Warrior Hill.

“We’ve really stepped up our execution in the last few weeks and we came into this tournament dialed in and focused, and tonight it came to a head and we finished and got our district championship.”

Unicoi County won the third-place game in another bruiser, 42-40 over Elizabethton.

All four teams moved on to the Region 1-AA quarterfinals Friday at 7 p.m. Happy Valley (18-12) hosts Cumberland Gap, Sullivan East (23-9) welcomes Chuckey-Doak to the Dyer Dome, Unicoi County (10-19) travels to Grainger and Elizabethton (13-15) visits District 2-AA champion Greeneville.

Nerves initially played a prominent role in the title game. Both teams had as many turnovers as points in the first quarter. The Lady Patriots also lost star guard Megan Addison to an ankle injury with 2:11 to go in the opening stanza.

“Losing Megan early in the game was tough,” said Sullivan East coach Allan Aubrey, “but I’m proud of my kids for the way they bounced back and fought.”

The Lady Warriors led by as many as eight points in the first half before settling for a 20-14 advantage at intermission.

“I told our girls the pressure would be on Sullivan East in the second half,” Abel added. “We had the lead. They would have to come and get us.”

The Lady Patriots trailed 29-21 before finally finding their offensive footing midway through the third quarter.

All-tournament selection Alyssa Hare, her patented shot from behind the arc not falling, went hard to the rim instead, scoring nine of her 14 points in the third. Hare’s two foul shots late in the frame brought the Lady Patriots to within 37-36 going to the fourth quarter, giving East fans renewed hope for their first District 1-AA tournament title and first district championship since claiming the 1-AAA title in 2001.

Several times early in the fourth, East had open looks to either tie or take the lead but came away empty-handed.

“That’s really all I can ask at that point,” Aubrey noted. “We could not make that big shot to put us over the top. I do feel like if we had gotten that big shot to get over the top, we probably would have won because the momentum would have really swung.”

Adrienne Henegar scored 10 straight points for the Lady Warriors to start the fourth quarter, pushing the lead back to six, 47-41, with 2:15 left.

A Megan Ollis basket got East to within three, 48-45, at the 1:44 mark and a Kait Nidiffer offensive rebound and putback trimmed the margin to 49-47 with a minute left. But East didn’t score again, and Bayley McGee put away the game at the foul line in the final 40 seconds.

Free-throw shooting added to the East woes. After hitting 70 percent during the season, the Lady Patriots made just 15 of 30 foul shots Monday. Hare went 9-for-11, but the rest of the Lady Patriots were a paltry 6-of-19.

“We just didn’t make them,” Aubrey said. “You can point to that as a big key in the game.”

Henegar led Happy Valley with 17 points. Tournament MVP Kaitlyn Roberts finished with 12 points and McGee had 10 to go with four assists. Whitaker corralled 11 rebounds and added seven points. Shalyn Whitson tossed in eight points and secured six boards, and all five made the all-tournament team.

Hare led East with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Kylee Wolfe tossed in nine points and came up with five boards.

Nidiffer played a huge role in East’s fourth-quarter comeback attempt, scoring all seven of her points in the frame. Nidiffer also 11 rebounds, five blocks and a steal in the game to secure her spot on the all-tournament team.

“Kait has battled back from two ACL injuries,” Aubrey said. “Nobody understands what kind of pain she is in after every game. She just wants to do it because she is a Lady Patriot.”