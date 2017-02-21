AAC hoops tips off Wednesday at MeadowView

Beginning today, a total of 21 games will be contested, culminating with Saturday’s championship matchups.

Union (27-3) is the AAC regular-season men’s champion after going 2-0 in conference play. As the No. 1 seed for the tournament, the Bulldogs also secured an automatic berth to the NAIA tournament.

Locally, Milligan (14-15, 9-11) enters the tournament as the No. 9 seed. The Buffaloes face No. 8 St. Andrews today at noon. The winner advances to face Union on Thursday at noon.

The Buffs feature four local products: junior David Casaday of Sullivan East and three former Elizabethton players, junior Will Robinson, sophomore Tyler Nichols and freshman Bo Pless.

The Lady Buffs hold the top seed for the women’s tournament. Milligan (22-8) and Reinhardt (26-4) were co-regular season champions with 18-4 league records, but the Lady Buffs claimed the No. 1 seed — and automatic NAIA berth — thanks to their regular-season sweep of the Eagles.

The Milligan women open Thursday at 8:30 a.m. against the winner of today’s game between No. 8 Union and No. 9 Allen.

A host of local products are featured on the Lady Buffs’ roster, including three former Elizabethton and three former David Crockett standouts. Sophomores Sarah Robinson and Megan Pietrowski and freshman Melenday Perry played high school ball at Elizabethton, and senior Kelsey Persinger and sophomores Kaley Persinger and Kasey Gordon played for Crockett. Other Milligan players with local ties are seniors Hayley Wyrick out of Wise Central and Lindsee Price out of Cherokee; juniors Morgan and Jordan Gose of Gate City; sophomore McKenzie Trujillo from Providence Academy; and freshman Hannah Rodgers out of Science Hill.

Here is the complete schedule for the 2017 AAC basketball tournaments:

MEN

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Game 1 — No. 8 St. Andrews (11-16) vs No. 9 Milligan (14-15), Noon

Game 2 — No. 7 Truett McConnell (15-15) vs No. 10 Bryan (10-19), 5:15 p.m.

Game 3 — No. 6 Allen (13-15) vs No. 11 Point (2-27), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 4 — No. 1 Union (27-3) vs Game 1 winner, Noon

Game 5 — No. 4 Tennessee Wesleyan (17-12) vs No. 5 Bluefield (13-17), 1:45 p.m.

Game 6 — No. 2 Reinhardt (20-8) vs Game 2 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Game 7 — No. 3 Montreat (19-9) vs Game 3 winner, 9:15 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Game 8 — Game 4 winner vs Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 9 — Game 6 winner vs Game 7 winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Championship

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

WOMEN

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Game 1 — No. 8 Union (16-13) vs No. 9 Allen (13-17), 8:30 a.m.

Game 2 — No. 5 Tennessee Wesleyan (15-13) vs No. 12 St. Andrews (5-22), 10:15 a.m.

Game 3 — No. 7 Truett-McConnell (15-15) vs No. 10 Montreat (10-16), 1:45 p.m.

Game 4 — No. 6 Bryan (14-14) vs No. 11 Columbia (3-23), 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Game 5 — No. 1 Milligan (22-8) vs. Game 1 winner, 8:30 a.m.

Game 6 — No. 4 Bluefield (18-11) vs Game 2 winner, 10:15 a.m.

Game 7 — No. 2 Reinhardt (26-4) vs Game 3 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Game 8 — No. 3 Point (23-6) vs Game 4 winner, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Semifinals

Game 9 — Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 10 — Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Championship

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.