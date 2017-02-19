Patriot games: East boys, girls reach district finals

John Dyer’s Patriots opened on a 23-6 run and cruised to a 75-42 win against Happy Valley in a District 1-AA boys basketball semifinal Saturday at Unicoi County.

The top-seeded Patriots (26-7) will play the host Blue Devils in the championship on Monday. Unicoi County overcame 46 points from senior wing Michael Robinson to defeat Elizabethton, 82-66.

Junior guard Trevor Hensley scored 34 points to lead the Blue Devils. Robinson made 18 of 24 free-throw attempts, and Hensley was 18-of-23 at the foul line. The teams committed 29 fouls apiece.

Sullivan East’s Lady Patriots will play Happy Valley for the girls’ championship Monday at 8 p.m. East defeated Unicoi County 64-55 and Happy Valley beat Elizabethton 57-35.

Dyer’s Patriots were pressing, penetrating, shooting 3- pointers and generally putting on a clinic against Happy Valley.

The senior trio of Cole Green (19 points), Gavin Grubb (16) and Aaron Frye (11) all scored in double figures for East. Frye beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer from the left wing to give the Patriots a 23-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

“Aaron Frye hit some big shots in that first half to give us some space,” Dyer said.

Green made all three of his treys in a 96-second span of the third quarter.

“Cole Green is something,” Dyer said. “We came out and played some great basketball. We had a week to get our bounce back, and that’s what we did. We were sick and maybe a little bit tired and we played not to lose those last two games. …

“I’m really proud of our team. I thought we played great defensively.”

Brayden Sams scored 17 points to lead Happy Valley.

“Happy Valley has good players,” Dyer said. “The last time we played them we barely beat ’em at home. I felt like we just had that bounce tonight that makes us good. Without it we’re just average.”

Sullivan East wing Alyssa Hare scored a game-high 26 points and the Lady Patriots overcame a 16-4 deficit to defeat Unicoi County.

The Lady Patriots did appear rusty early against Unicoi County. Their weeklong layoff looked like a burden. But Hare scored 16 points the remainder of the half to help East cut Unicoi’s lead to 28-27 at the half.

It was part of a 43-16 run that led to a 47-32 lead for the Lady Patriots when Hare hit a free throw with 5:47 left in the game.

Hare has had good instruction. Her father, Hank, was a 1,000-point scorer at Sullivan East, and her grandfather, Dickie Warren, was a fixture coaching at Sullivan Central.

“Both of them have helped me tremendously,” Hare said. “My dad and I have been in the gym a lot shooting with each other and then my grandfather gives me points all the time.”

Addison and post Kait Nidiffer each scored 12 points for East.

“Kait Nidiffer has battled back from losing two years to torn ACLs, and as the year’s gone on she’s gotten better and better and better,” East coach Allan Aubrey said. “If she can score in the post, we have so many other weapons that it does make us hard to guard. ...

“Alyssa Hare in the first half — she scored, she got steals. Megan Addison’s in foul trouble and we just had to have a senior step up and she did.”