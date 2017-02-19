Boone girls, Science Hill boys take District 1-AAA titles

The Lady Trailblazers beat Science Hill 57-52 for their first district tournament title since 2007, and the Hilltoppers boys whipped the ’Blazers 67-49 for their first district championship in four years.

All four teams will be home next weekend in the Region 1-AAA quarterfinal round. In girls’ action on Friday, Boone (27-4) will host Cherokee and Science Hill (25-5) will entertain Jefferson County. On Saturday night, Science Hill (23-9) will welcome Sevier County in boys action with Morristown East making the trip to Daniel Boone (17-13).

Dobyns-Bennett swept consolation games earlier in the day. The Lady Indians took a 68-53 decision over Sullivan Central and the Tribe boys upended David Crockett 67-64.

All four squads in the consolation games will be on the road for regional quarterfinal games. The Lady Indians (16-16) will travel to Morristown East Friday and the Lady Cougars (19-13) will face state-ranked and District 2-AAA champion Morristown West. On Saturday, Dobyns-Bennett (12-16) will visit Jefferson County and Crockett (17-14) will challenge District 2-AAA boys champion Cocke County in Newport.

After losing the district final last year to D-B, the seventh-ranked Lady ’Blazers had vowed to return. With Saturday’s game tied at 36 going to the fourth quarter, Boone opened the final frame on a 13-6 run to take control and hit key foul shots down the stretch to secure the title.

“We had 365 days to be back in this spot,” said junior point guard and all-tournament selection Macie Culbertson. “We worked all season for this and we got it. We stepped on the gas in the fourth quarter and finished this time.”

Culbertson, a Belmont commit, finished with 15 points, six assists and three rebounds and even turned away a pair of Science Hill shot attempts.

“Macie is just a special player,” said Boone coach Travis Mains. “She took over in the fourth and we started executing better and started getting and making layups.”

Tournament Most Valuable Player Bayleigh Carmichel opened the fourth quarter with her fifth 3-pointer of the night for the Lady ’Blazers.

“My teammates really got me good passes,” Carmichel said. “I’m happy with the MVP, but winning the district was a lot better. That was one of our goals this season and it’s awesome for us, but it’s just the beginning of what we want to do.”

Each make by Carmichel from behind the arc seemed to come at critical junctures.

“Science Hill was getting away from us a little bit and she brought us back to them every time,” noted Mains, whose team trailed by as many as six at one point.

Carmichel finished with 16 points with all-tournament selection Sydney Pearce adding a dozen to go with five rebounds. Montana Riddle, another all-tournament honoree, finished with six while King signee Makenzey Bennett finished with seven, including 5 of 6 makes from the foul line down the stretch.

“We didn’t play our best, but Science Hill had a lot to do with that,” Mains added. “Our seniors really stepped up and we made the plays you have to make to be champions.”

Science Hill took control early in the boys’ championship game, leading 19-7 after the first quarter and 35-15 at halftime.

“We came out with really good energy,” said Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip. “Boone was one of the hottest teams in the league along with us, and I thought our kids stepped up to the challenge.”

Tate Wheeler led all scorers and rebounders with 15 points and nine boards for the ’Toppers. Bowden Lyon pumped in 10 points. Andrew Bishop tallied six and Colby Martin had nine to go with four assists and three rebounds.

Wheeler, Lyon and Bishop were selected to the all-tournament team with Martin named Most Valuable Player.

“You wouldn’t have gone wrong with four or five names for MVP,” Cutlip added. “That’s the thing about this team. We don’t depend on one guy to carry us night in and night out.”

Jayden Stevens and Eric Rigsby paced Boone with 13 points each. Chad Heglar came up with six points and five rebounds.

Stevens, Heglar and Evan Scanlan made the all-tournament squad.

“Science Hill has so many weapons. You try and control one or two and then there’s somebody else,” said Boone coach Chris Brown. “They are undefeated in the conference for a reason.

“But I’m proud of our guys. We started to peak at the right time and we’ve been playing well.”

Dobyns-Bennett played a third riveting game this season against Crockett in the boys’ consolation. The contest featured nine ties and 16 lead changes, the last of which came on a bucket from all-tournament nod Riamello Wadsworth for a 62-61 Tribe advantage.

Down by two, 61-59 following a Pioneers 3-ball from Camara Bradley, the Indians outscored Crockett 8-3 in the final minutes to pick up the victory.

“I told the guys you have to win from within and we did today,” said Tribe coach Charlie Morgan. “I’m very proud of the energy they brought tonight.”

Wadsworth and Hayden Cassell each sank 1 of 2 foul shots to move the Indians’ advantage to 64-61 with 36.4 seconds left. Wadsworth made 1 of 2 again with 21.4 seconds remaining for a four-point lead.

But Crockett’s Ronquille Joyner sank a 3-pointer from the right wing to get the Pioneers back to within a point with 14.6 ticks left. Indians senior Jordin Webb knocked down a pair of free tosses with 13.3 seconds to go and a strong ensuing defensive effort limited Crockett to just one attempt on a game-tying 3 that would have forced the squads to extra time for the third time this season in as many meetings.

Crockett’s Josh Releford poured in 28 points for the third time in as many games in the tournament to earn all-tournament honors.

Webb led the Indians with 22 points and was also named all-tournament. Wadsworth finished with 15 points and Zack Griffin a dozen.

In the opening game of the day, the Lady Indians placed all five starters in double figures. Co-Big 7 player of the year Courtney Whitson led the way with 14 points and nine rebounds. Jaden Fullen added 13 points and six boards with Britney Griffith tossing in 12 points and Sydney Breeding and Lily Griffith 11 each.

“I’m really happy with our guard play in the game,” said Lady Indians coach Bill Francis. “Britney got us off to a good start and played a great floor game. And Sydney really needed that game. She was decisive tonight with her offense. She’s a gamer.”

Lily Griffith joined Whitson on the all-tournament team along with Central’s Taylor Sanders.

Sanders’ versatility earned her spot, finishing with 15 points, four rebounds and three assists against the Lady Indians. Sara Madgett added 12 points and Abbey Crawford 11 for the Lady Cougars.