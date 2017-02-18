Rye Cove girls, Eastside boys capture Conference 48 titles

All five Lady Eagles starters — including two sets of sisters — scored in double figures in a 66-57 win over the Lady Spartans in their championship game.

In the boys’ title game, top-seeded Eastside dominated on both ends of the floor for a 53-38 victory over J.I. Burton.

All four teams advanced to next week’s Region 1A West quarterfinals.

The Lady Eagles (18-6) overcame a 40-29 halftime deficit to claim the title.

“We knew we were getting outrebounded and we had to beat them on the boards,” Rye Cove Kelly Hood said. “We were more active on the boards.”

Balance — with Grace Rhoton’s double-double of 16 points and 16 rebounds a testimonial — helped the Lady Eagles fight back.

Lexie Rhoton, Grace’s sister, finished with 14 points. The Roller sisters — Abigail with 12 and Vivian with 11 — also reached double figures in scoring along with Reagan Kerns (11 points).

“We have all these sisters on our team and they’re competitive with each other, but that helps in most game situations,” Hood noted.

Eastside (14-10) got 19 points from Emily Moore and 13 from Hannah Wyrick.

“It’s a little disappointing,” said Lady Spartans coach Barry Ruff. “We got flat and just kind of lost our focus. They beat us on the boards way too much tonight.”

The Eastside boys, shooting better than 52 percent from the floor, jumped out to a 16-6 first-quarter advantage, and their lead was never in danger the rest of the way.

“I think we’re playing pretty good at a good time,” said Spartans coach Patrick Damron.

“We’ve had different guys step up about every night for us. Tonight it was Seth Boles.”

Boles, a three-year starter for Eastside (18-6), closed the night with 15 points. Ethan Powers and Luke Lawson scored 10 apiece.

Boles said jumping ahead early on was key for his team.

“Usually when you jump on a team, you want to keep attacking them and playing your game,” Boles noted.

Burton (15-8) struggled from the floor, shooting 28.6 percent for the game.

“It was just our inability to make shots and get good shots,” said Raiders coach Aaron Williams. “They’re a tall team and they play good defense and that hampered us tonight. Our effort against them this year has been stagnant.

Brady Adams and Caleb Williams finished with 13 points each for Burton.

Rye Cove’s boys will travel to Honaker on Tuesday while Eastside will play at home against either Northwood or Patrick Henry.