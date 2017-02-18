Cold-shooting Rebels fall to Warriors in 1-AA tourney

Morris’ eight field goals were as many as the rest of his Sullivan South teammates combined to make, and the unbalanced attack caused the Rebels to tumble to a season-ending 57-47 loss to Happy Valley in the District 1-AA boys basketball tournament Friday.

The fourth-seeded Warriors (14-15) clinched a regional berth with the victory and will take on top-seeded Sullivan East in the semifinals today.

Also securing a regional berth Friday was third-seeded Unicoi County (17-13), which will play second-seeded Elizabethton in today’s semifinals after defeating Johnson County 67-54 on Friday.

Morris, a senior southpaw guard, came out hot. He scored nine points while helping the Rebels open the game on a 12-6 run, which he capped with a pull-up 3-pointer from the right wing with 2:08 remaining in the first quarter.

But South scored only 12 more points in the ensuing 15-plus minutes, and Chris Young’s steal and lay-in capped a 27-12 run that gave the Warriors a 33-24 lead midway through the third quarter. South was no closer than seven points the remainder of the game.

South, which ended its first season under coach Michael McMeans with a 12-17 record, entered with a four-game winning streak that included a triumph against first-place Sullivan East and a win at Happy Valley that salvaged a regular-season split.

“We were a team that could beat anybody, but we could lose to anybody, too,” McMeans said. “I mean to beat Sullivan East and Dobyns-Bennett — and have some wins like that — and then struggle on nights like this, it was tough. ... It was a struggle for us offensively tonight. The last five games or so we’d played well. But we struggled to score tonight.”

Happy Valley employed a different defense than it had in the two regular-season games, and the 1-2-2 defense was an effective wrinkle.

“That kind of got us out of sorts a little bit,” McMeans said. “They played us mostly 2-3 the first two games. It threw us off a little bit, but we still had a shot. We just didn’t make shots.”

Bryce Carter, a 6-foot-6 sophomore post, led Happy Valley with 13 points. Frontcourt mate Austin Hicks added eight.

“(Carter) really came on, kind of had a breakout game at (Sullivan) East,” Happy Valley coach Chuck Babb said. “He led us in scoring that night and he kind of took off from there. He really gives us a big boost on the boards and gives us some size.

“I think our big lineup gave them trouble when we had him and Austin in there at the same time.”

The Rebels were held to 15 points in the second and third quarters combined.

“Defensively, I thought, was where we won the game,” Babb said. “I think we kind of got ’em on their heels a little bit. We threw some things out there tonight that we hadn’t ran this season. We try to save a few things for the tournament.”

South’s six seniors are Morris, Weldon Carico, Grant Phebus, Ryley Hall, Seth Crawfrod and Jeffery DePew.

“A lot of those kids I had in the eighth grade at Colonial Heights,” McMeans said. “It is emotional. It’s sad to see them go. ... But we’ve got a lot of young kids that can play that are in the program.”

Dylan Putman and Austin Hensley scored 18 and 15 points, respectively, to help fuel Unicoi County’s victory. Bud Icenhour scored all 18 of his points from 3-point range to lead Austin Atwood’s Longhorns.