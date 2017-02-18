Central girls fend off Ridgeview, win Conference 40 title

Wise Central made the free throws when it had to and grabbed the biggest rebound of the contest when it mattered most to pull out a 47-41 win over rival Ridgeview in Friday’s championship game of the Conference 40 girls basketball tournament.

The victory earned the Lady Warriors (21-3) the right to host an opening-round game on Wednesday in the Region 2A West tournament. The Lady Wolfpack (18-7) will go on the road.

Central led by as many as seven points in the first half and went into the halftime break up 25-22. A stellar defensive effort in the third quarter pushed the Lady Warriors’ advantage to 10, 41-31.

Then things took an interesting turn.

Although the Lady Warriors slowed the pace in the fourth quarter, they were still trying to score. But tentative play and increased defensive pressure from Ridgeview created turnovers and the Lady Wolfpack pulled to within two points, 43-41, with 1:19 remaining in the game.

“I wanted us to keep scoring right till the last minute,” said Central coach Robin Dotson. “But we got a little tight and stopped attacking.”

Lady Warriors sophomore Olivia Mullins, who had missed two free throws in the first half, stepped to the charity stripe with 33.2 seconds left and hit her first attempt.

“I knew I had to make them both,” Mullins said. “When the first one went in, that made the second much easier.”

Her two conversions pushed the Central lead out to 45-41.

But seconds later, Ridgeview went to the foul line with a 1-and-1 opportunity. When the first free throw bounced off the rim, Central senior Sophie Mullins swept in and grabbed the loose ball. She was immediately fouled and hit 1 of 2 free throws to put her team up 46-41 with 24 seconds to go.

Another free throw by Sophie Mullins with 13.4 seconds provided the final margin of victory.

“We were tight there in the fourth quarter,” said Sophie Mullins, who finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds. “I thought when it mattered most we kept the ball in our hands and got to the the free throw line.”

Bailey Frazier led the Lady ’Pack with a game-high 19 points.

“It was a game between two really good teams that didn’t want to lose,” said Ridgeview coach Donnie Frazier. “In the end they beat us at the free-throw line.”

Ridgeview hit seven free throws in the contest, and Central converted 13.