Devils thwart Bears, take Conference 40 crown

Union fought all the way to the buzzer, but the Blue Devils claimed the Conference 40 basketball tournament championship with a 63-54 victory over their rivals from Wise County.

The game got off to a disastrous start for the Bears (19-6) when star guard Wes Slagle went down with an injury in the opening minutes. Union coach Zack Moore did not wish to discuss the specifics of Slagle’s injury, which kept him from returning to the game.

Still, the Bears put together their most complete performance against the Blue Devils (21-3) this season.

A big part of that performance came from the play of multisport star James Mitchell. After scoring only six points against Gate City 10 days ago, Mitchell totaled a team-high 15 on Friday and was a force on the glass.

“I thought our guys played really hard tonight against a really good team,” said Bears coach Zack Moore. “We had a chance down the stretch.”

The game was neck and neck throughout and, with two minutes to play, Gate City was clinging to a 56-54 lead. But down the stretch, the Blue Devils were able to make the plays both offensively and defensively to close it out.

Zac Ervin knocked down a big shot from short range to expand the Devils’ lead to four with a little more than 90 seconds to play. Following a defensive stop, Union was forced to foul. Three Gate City players combined to sink 5 of 6 shots from the foul line to seal the victory.

Austin Gibson and Braxton Back added their contributions to keep the Bears in the game. The sharpshooting Gibson hit three 3-pointers and Back scored six points in the second half.

“We ask James to do a whole for us and sometimes it’s just getting other guys open,” Moore said. “Austin Gibson also really stepped up ... he hit some really big shots that kept us right there.”

Mac McClung finished with 19 points and fellow guard Ervin had 17 for Gate City. Forward Hunter Collier totaled 12 points and came up large in the rebounding game, much to the pleasure of coach Scott Vermillion.

“I thought we rebounded well tonight,” Vermillion said. “We didn’t shoot the ball very well tonight, but it’s good to not shoot well and still be able to win.”

The Blue Devils added the tournament title to their regular-season championship.

“This was a big win for us,” Ervin noted. “It means a lot for us to get this conference championship for our city and our fans.”

Friday’s game also featured a milestone — and nearly two of them. McClung posted his 1,500th career point with a fadeaway jumper in the first quarter. He achieved the feat over just 18 games after reaching the 1,000-point plateau during the Arby’s Classic this past December.

“It’s been a great year,” said McClung, a junior. “This is a team game, however, and I don’t think too much about that type of stuff.”

Ervin, a sophomore, finished the night with 999 points for his high school career.

Gate City and Union both advanced to the Region 2A West quarterfinals on Tuesday. Gate City will host either Graham or Virginia High, and Union will travel to Conference 39 regular-season champion Richlands.

“Tuesday’s going to be a fun night,” Vermillion said. “It’s going to be either Virginia High or Graham, and both of those teams are very good and dangerous. We’ll see who it is and go to work.”