Rye Cove girls slow pace, beat Burton; Eastside defeats Castlewood

They both don’t mind taking a little air out of the ball, in a manner of speaking.

The Lady Eagles (17-6) slowed their usual fast-paced game down a little in Wednesday’s Conference 48 tournament semifinals. The move by Rye Cove coach Kelly Hood paid off as her squad took a 45-37 win over the J.I. Burton Lady Raiders at Virginia-Wise’s Prior Convocation Center.

With the win, the second-seeded Lady Eagles advanced to Friday’s conference tournament championship game against regular season champion Eastside. The Lady Spartans defeated the Castlewood Lady Blue Devils 63-48 in Wednesday’s other semifinal contest.

“We went in with a game plan and I think we converted,” said Hood. “They like to play at a fast pace and so do we. We wanted to slow them down on their end. They’re a tough matchup for us. So we wanted to slow the game down a little.

“They’re actually comfortable playing that way too. I told the girls that for three and a half quarters it was going to be close because they were comfortable playing that way and they didn’t care if they won 10-8.

“We didn’t care if we won 10-8 either. It wasn’t pretty and was probably boring to watch, but we won, so we don’t care.”

Hood said the one of the biggest keys for her squad came at the free throw line. The Lady Eagles connected on 11 of 16 free throws, including a 4-for-6 performance from Abigail Roller.

Roller shoots until she makes 100 free throws every day.

“It takes a lot of time,” she said of the practice from the charity stripe. “But it gives you a better feel for the ball.”

She said moving onto the Conference 48 tournament finals was exciting for her and her teammates.

“We’ve just put in a lot of work and it’s paid off,” said Roller, who led her team with 14 points.

Roller’s sister Vivian added 12 points for the Lady Eagles.

Kacie Culbertson scored 15 points for Burton (10-14).

With the pace of the game limiting the Lady Raiders’ shot attempts, Burton struggled to take advantage of the opportunities it got. The Lady Raiders shot just 26.7 percent (12-45) from the floor for the game, including 12 percent (3-25) in 3-point shooting.

Eastside used a balanced attack to take a big win over Castlewood in the other semifinal game. Hannah Wyrick scored a team-high 21 points for the Lady Spartans, Emily Moore finished with 17 and Kaylee Jones added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Sydney Strange accounted for 37 of Castlewood’s 48 points in the loss.