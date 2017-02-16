Lady Indians too much for Volunteer; Boone boys race by Central

Sophomore forwards Whitson and Fullen scored 22 and 20 points respectively while leading Dobyns-Bennett to a 58-48 victory in the District 1-AAA tournament Wednesday at Science Hill.

Daniel Boone’s boys eliminated Sullivan Central with a 58-40 win in the nightcap.

The Lady Indians (15-15) will take on Science Hill (24-4) in the semifinals at 7 p.m. on Friday. Volunteer ended the season at 12-19.

D-B outscored Volunteer 21-14 during the final 11:21, and the 6-foot Whitson and 6-foot-2 Fullen did most of the damage with high-low sets. Whitson was also relentless on the offensive boards.

“She’s a gamer, man,” Francis said. “She’s always been like that since she was a little kid. She just has a nose for rebounding and she just plays so hard. And her and Jaden are really starting to connect now these last few weeks.

“It’s one thing we missed early in the season with losing Lauren Salyer, because her and Courtney had that great post-to-post connection. Jaden was playing pretty sick tonight, and I thought she gave us some good, hard minutes. I thought all of the kids played really well.”

Salyer scored 19 points to lead Volunteer. Salyer, who plans to play at Emory & Henry, ended her career with 1,262 points. The Lady Falcons’ other senior, Trinity Hammonds, scored 11 points.

“You couldn’t ask for kids with more heart, more passion for the game — just their drive and will and want,” Volunteer coach Tracy Cloninger said. “That’s hard to get. So when you have two of them in (a senior class) you’re blessed.”

The score was tied, 28-28, at the half.

“I went in at halftime and I said, ‘Golly, guys, I don’t feel like we’re playing bad basketball. Volunteer’s playing great basketball,’ ” Francis said. “I was very worried about them. They’re a dangerous team.

“And let me just say that Josie Salyer — I’ve watched her through three years I’ve been the head coach here — and she’s just a wonderful player. I know she left it all out there tonight, and I know she’ll have a great college career. I’d just like to give her a lot of credit. She’s a great kid, she plays it the right way and Coach C does a great job with them. I knew they would be a very tough out.”

Daniel Boone’s boys got 18 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists from 6-foot-4 senior Evan Scanlan while ending the Cougars’ season. It was good medicine for Boone, which was battling illness with ailing leading scorer Eric Rigsby and defensive stopper Gunnar Norris.

“It’s the best game he (Scanlan) has played since I’ve coached him,” said third-year Daniel Boone coach Chris Brown, whose Trailblazers secured a regional berth and will take on Dobyns-Bennett in the semifinals on Friday. “I thought he controlled the game. … He took the challenge upon himself knowing that (Rigsby and Norris) were gonna be game-time decisions. Rigsby and Norris are big keys for us.”

Sophomore wing Chad Heglar added 14 points for Boone (16-12).

The Cougars (14-17) are moving to Class AA. They were picked to finish third in their final season in the Big Seven, but settled for sixth.

Central did split with Boone in the regular season, which left coach Derek McGhee scuffling for assessment.

“I don’t have a clue,” McGee said. “We beat ’em the first time we played them and played like crap the second time and only lost by 12. And tonight we had guys that refused to get into the paint and try to score. … It’s just disappointing. We were picked to finish third. I don’t feel like they’re better than us, and that’s what’s hard. If we played hard and got beat by a team that’s better than us I could live with it, and I don’t think they are.”

Central, which got 10 and nine points respectively from Grayson Wright and Aaron Rose, sputtered against Boone’s matchup zone defense.

“My guys wouldn’t penetrate against it — like we’ve been working on the second half of the year when everybody tried to go zone because they couldn’t guard us ‘man,’ ” McGee said. “We just kept dribbling around the perimeter. You’re not gonna score whenever you’re just dribbling around the perimeter, and pretty much we just dribbled it until we turned it over.”