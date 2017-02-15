Gate City, Union set to meet for Conference 40 boys title

Union took three quarters to force Wise Central out of its zone defense, but when it did, the Bears blew the game open and cruised to a 71-55 victory.

In the nightcap, Gate City scored 28 first-quarter points and never let Lebanon have any hope of an upset. The Blue Devils, behind 21 points from both Mac McClung and Zac Ervin, overwhelmed the Pioneers 79-57.

Next up will be the much anticipated showdown between Gate City (20-3) and Union (19-5) in Friday’s 7:30 p.m. championship game at Gate City Middle School.

Central’s zone defense kept them in the game for the first three quarters. The Warriors (12-12) trailed 30-28 at the half but were down 44-36 heading into the fourth quarter.

“Once they got a little separation, we knew we had to come out of the zone,” said Central coach T.J. McAmis. “And that was the difference in the game.”

Less than three minutes into the fourth, Union had gone on a 10-2 run and suddenly was up 54-37. From there it was a foul fest as Central tried to slow things down. The Bears connected on 13 of 18 free throws down the stretch to salt the game away.

“They had us playing a little timid early when they were in the zone,” said Union coach Zack Moore. “But when (Hayden) Sharitt hit a couple of threes, that began to loosen them up some. Once we got them out of that zone it really got us going.”

Wes Slagle led Union with a game-high 30 points while James Mitchell added 11.

Isaiah McAmis had 20 points, Dalton Mullins 16 and Tyler Vanover 11 for the Warriors.

Gate City took the suspense out of the outcome of their game halfway through the first quarter. With the game tied at 8, the Blue Devils went on a 20-8 run to close out the period and built a 28-16 advantage. And things went downhill from there for the Pioneers (12-10).

With McClung and Ervin scoring almost at will and the Blue Devils bench contributing 17 points, Lebanon was just no match for Gate City.

“What do you say,” said Lebanon coach Thad Lambert. “Gate City is really good, so explosive, fast and long.

“You just can’t simulate what they do in practice, so when you get out on the floor with them it’s just tough.”

Gate City coach Scott Vermillion was pleased with his team after being off for a week.

“We’re not where we want to be yet, but we’re getting there,” said Vermillion. “I saw some good things out there tonight. But until we play our final game we’ll continue to strive to be better.”

Bradley Dean added 11 points for the Blue Devils.

Lebanon’s Nick Helton led all scorers with 28 points while Adam Hooker had 12.