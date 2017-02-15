Elizabethton sweeps Sullivan North to advance in 1-AA tournament

The Lady Cyclones (13-12) won the opener, 64-35, and the Cyclones (23-7) made it a sweep with a 78-52 win in the boys’ contest.

Elizabethton opened the nightcap on a 27-2 run, coming up with eight steals and forcing nine Golden Raider turnovers along the way.

North chiseled the lead down to as few as 16 at 32-16 but had neither horses nor the depth to stay with the well-oiled Cyclones.

“Elizabethton is a fine basketball team,” said acting Sullivan North coach Roger Clark. “They have a lot of players and a lot of pieces and are very well coached.”

Clark didn’t have all of his pieces as the Raiders played without one starter and practiced on Tuesday with just six available players.

“Sickness has hit us hard the last couple of weeks,” added Clark. “It was rough getting started. We battled back, but we just didn’t have the guns to fight with tonight.”

Clark has filled the lead spot on the North bench for ailing head coach Jay Gregory since mid-January.

“The kids really responded well to us,” noted Clark. “Our coaching staff is a team just like the basketball team is. We all discuss things and we all work together.

“It is different having to be the coach. It’s a lot more responsibility, but I’ve learned so much from Coach Gregory, and that really helped me the last three weeks.”

Michael Robinson led Elizabethton with 18 points, the first dozen coming in the opening blitz by the Cyclones. Alex Norwood and Evan Perkins added 11 points each as 11 players dotted the scoring column for Elizabethton. Robinson also had five rebounds and dished out five assists.

North’s Tyler Arnold capped a fabulous senior year that’s put him on the wish list for several area Division II and NAIA programs with 23 points. Classmate Devan Price pumped in 14 points for the Raiders (3-26).

“Those two have led us all year,” Clark said. “I hate to lose both of those guys because that’s a good scoring punch right there.”

In the opener, an Abby Robinson three-pointer had the Lady Raiders (3-24) within nine of Elizabethton, 24-15, with three minutes remaining in the first half. But the Lady Cyclones capitalized on a sequence of North turnovers to tally the final seven points of the first half.

“When you can’t take care of the basketball, you give them more chances and it takes away from your chances,” said Lady Raider coach Chris Salley. “It makes it very hard to stay in the game against a bad team, much less a good team like Elizabethton.”

Autumn Lyon scored a game-high 17 points for Elizabethton. Haley Burleson added 14 points and Ashley Depew chipped in with 10. Burleson was perfect in 10 attempts from the free throw line while Lyon sank eight-of-nine. Depew went five-for-six at the charity stripe.

North’s seniors accounted for 28 of the Lady Raiders’ first 30 points in the game.

“I’m proud of our effort, especially from our seniors,” added Salley. “We competed and we played hard the whole game. They (Elizabethton) know they were in a basketball game, and that’s all you can ask.”

Senior Shenoah Bradley led North with 12 points, and seniors Robinson and Erin Schwartz added six points each.

Salley lauded the entire seven-member Lady Raider senior class including Bradley, Robinson, Schwartz, Rachel Fleenor, Courtney Anderson, Abby Peters and Tanesha Lunceford for their four years of perseverance.

“Those seven seniors are the reason I took the job and got back into coaching. I don’t know of any group of girls that have gone through as much as this group has and stayed with it. Seven girls stayed in it, and with it, through the winning and losing and coaching change after coaching change, and I’m just so very proud of them.”