Central girls, Crockett boys advance in 1-AAA play

But the margin was never a comfortable one.

The Lady Cougars (19-11) scored the game’s first seven points, led by as many as 10 and withstood a barrage of Lady Vikings advances before finally shutting the door with four straight free throws down the stretch.

The win sends Central to Friday’s semifinals against top-seeded Daniel Boone at 4 p.m. and ends the season for the fourth-seeded Lady Vikings (14-16). The campaign is also over for Tennessee High’s fifth-seeded boys, who succumbed to fourth-seeded David Crockett 63-50 in the nightcap. The Pioneers (17-12) will challenge No. 1 seed Science Hill on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

The victory also clinched a second straight Region 1-AAA tournament berth for the fifth-seeded Lady Cougars for the first time since the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons. Central also won the No. 4 vs No. 5 game last year over Science Hill.

View the girls’ photo gallery

“We were prepared for this game last year and we were prepared for this game this year, but we were more confident this year,” said Central senior Meg Crawford. “It means a lot to go back to the semifinals and regionals again.”

The Lady Cougars made their first three field goal attempts in shooting to the 7-0 lead two minutes into Tuesday’s game. Tennessee High answered with five straight before Central stretched its lead to 12-5 early in the second quarter. The Lady Cougars ended the half with a 7-2 run capped by a long Peyton Sams 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer to give Central its biggest lead of the game, 24-14.

The Lady Vikings refused to let Central get away and opened the second half with a 7-0 run to get back within three.

“Every time I thought we might get away a little bit, Tennessee High just wouldn’t let us,” said Central coach Monica Hurd. “They played hard and never gave up. They didn’t want their season to end and I can’t blame them for that.”

The Lady Cougars came up with clutch shots each time the Lady Vikings got within a single possession, and Sydney Hurd’s drive at the end of the third quarter sent the game to the fourth with Central leading 32-26.

Lady Vikings coach Barry Wade kept the defensive pressure on in the fourth, leaving Coach Hurd in quandary about her personnel.

“Their pressure kept it hard for us to set anything up,” Hurd said. “So do I leave my two bigs (Meg Crawford and Abbey Crawford) in or do I get another guard in there? Can the three guards I have in there handle it?”

Hurd mostly chose to stay big and freshman Abbey Crawford responded with a huge seven-point fourth quarter.

After Tennessee High crept to within three, 39-36, and missed a potential game-tying 3-point attempt with three minutes left in the game, Abbey Crawford worked for a bucket from the right low block. The Lady Vikings never drew closer than four the rest of the way.

After being held scoreless in their last regular-season meeting against Tennessee High, Sydney Hurd led Central with 16 points.

“Sydney wanted it badly,” said Coach Hurd. “It was a senior wanting to take over. She didn’t know how many she had, but she knew she didn’t have zero.”

Meg Crawford added 11 points, six rebounds, four blocks and three steals. Abbey, her sister, scored all of her points in the fourth, also tallying seven rebounds and three blocks for the game.

“Tennessee High had really good defensive pressure, so it was important that we keep our heads and execute,” Meg Crawford said. “Abbey and I work well together on defense and our length bothered them some.”

Adison Minor led Tennessee High with 11 points, and Asha Delaney added eight with nine rebounds. Hailie Hatcher supplied seven points and added three more assists to her Lady Vikings single-season record for a total of 140.

In the nightcap, David Crockett got a 3-pointer from Josh Releford just before halftime and then outscored Tennessee High 26-9 in the first 10 minutes of the second half to open an insurmountable 54-34 advantage.

View the boys’ photo gallery

Releford shook off a scoreless first quarter to lead all scorers with 28 points. Paul Arrowood added 10 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked nine shots.

Tennessee High senior Michael Mays scored 14 points in the first half but managed just four more in the second before fouling out.

“Michael Mays is a great basketball player and I hate it had to end for him,” said Crockett coach John Good. “I’m going to miss watching him play but not coaching against him.”