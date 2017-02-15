Carter buzzer-beater lifts Cove over Castlewood

Now he has a real-life one.

The 6-foot-5 junior took an inbound pass under the basket from Jacob Dishner, did a spin move and put the ball through the hoop just before the final buzzer sounded to lift the sixth-seeded Eagles to a dramatic, 43-42 victory over third-seeded Castlewood in the opening round of the Conference 48 boys basketball tournament at Virginia- Wise’s Prior Convocation Center.

“You’re shooting in your driveway doing a countdown and thinking about the game-winning shot,” said Carter, who played despite battling flu-like symptoms.

The buzzer-beater for the win was the first of Carter’s varsity career.

“I can’t even describe it,” he said.

Rye Cove coach John Michael Berry also had a hard time finding words to describe the final 2.8 seconds of the contest.

“We’ve been on the losing end of so many games like that. Our guys just felt like it was our time,” Berry said. “I’m just so happy that we’re still playing.”

For most of the game it appeared Castlewood (10-13) would be the team playing in Thursday’s Conference 48 semifinals against second-seeded J.I. Burton. The Blue Devils led by 11 points with 2:57 left in the third quarter and carried a 36-31 advantage into the final quarter.

Rye Cove (6-16) scored the first six points of the fourth to take a 37-36 lead with 4:48 left in the contest. The teams played evenly the rest of the way with the Blue Devils moving ahead 42-41 with 44 seconds left.

After a missed free throw by Castlewood with 11 seconds to play, Rye Cove worked the ball down the floor before calling time out with 2.8 seconds left in the contest to set up the winning shot.

In Tuesday’s other game, fifth-seeded Thomas Walker got plenty of support from its bench in eliminating fourth-seeded Twin Springs. The Pioneers racked up 27 points from its bench players — including 11 each from Alex Williams and Christian Bledsoe — on the way to a 58-48 win.

The Titans had just six points from their bench.

Jerry Myers, in his first year as Thomas Walker’s coach after stints at Lee and then Volunteer for the past eight seasons, said using a lot of players in the lineup throughout the season paid big dividends Tuesday.

“We’ve subbed people all year,” Myers noted. “The game is so fast paced now that you can’t play just five players.

“We’ve used about every starting lineup combination you can use with our players,” he added. “The kids who came off the bench tonight have started at some point in the season and some of the kids that started tonight have come off the bench. It really was a good team effort.”

The Pioneers (5-18) started strong and built a 19-9 first-quarter lead, though the teams played evenly throughout most of the rest of the game. Twin Springs cut its deficit to six points twice in the final quarter but could pull no closer.

“We hit our free throws down the stretch,” Myers said. “We’ve lost games all year where we’d go 1-for-8 or 1-for-10 from the line in the final two or three minutes of the game. Tonight we were able to hit our free throws.”

Taylor Williams led Thomas Walker scorers with 15 points.

Garrett Dougherty led Twin Springs with a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds.