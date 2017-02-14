No. 13 Wildcats shoot down Vols 83-58

Seeking to stay atop the Southeastern Conference, the Wildcats avenged last month’s 82-80 road loss to the Vols with their best performance in a while. Long-range shooting provided the biggest lift, though. Kentucky (21-5, 11-2) made 11 3-pointers overall, its first double-digit effort from behind the arc in a month, and Monk and Willis each made four in the first half alone.

The Wildcats held Tennessee (14-12, 6-7) to 35 percent shooting and led by as many as 28 points to hand the Vols their third loss in four games.

De’Aaron Fox had 13 points and six assists and Bam Adebayo grabbed 12 rebounds in Kentucky’s third straight win.

Admiral Schofield had 17 points and Jordan Bone 15 for Tennessee, which was outrebounded 33-29. The Vols lost their 10th straight game at Rupp Arena.