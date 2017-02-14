Cougars, Lady Falcons march on in 1-AAA play

In the opener, the sixth-seeded Lady Falcons scored 26 consecutive points in the first half to take control in their 60-22 victory over No. 7 David Crockett (4-24). Volunteer (12-18) advanced to meet No. 3 Dobyns-Bennett on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Monday’s nightcap proved much more competitive until the Cougars, seeded sixth, broke away in the fourth quarter for a 62-47 win over the seventh-seeded Falcons (9-21). Central (14-16) also moved on to Wednesday play, matching up with No. 3 Daniel Boone at 7:30 p.m.

The first half of the boys’ contest was largely an entertaining individual duel between Sullivan Central’s Jordan Self and Volunteer’s Jared Lawson. Self poured in 15 of 32 first-half points for the Cougars, and Lawson tallied 18 of the Falcons’ 28 before intermission.

Lawson’s tough leaner to open the second half, however, provided the last of his 20 points on the night.

“We don’t do well with guys that can shoot it falling out of bounds and shoot it off the dribble,” said Central coach Derek McGhee. “So we backed off our press and I challenged our guys at halftime to clamp down on him.”

McGhee also started the third quarter with a box-and-1 defense against Lawson, but Jacob Deal — Volunteer’s 6-foot-6 junior — dealt up a dozen points in the second half.

“Central came out in a box-and-1 on Lawson, which we expected them to do,” said Falcons coach Greg Barnett. “But we went inside to Jacob and he stepped up and got us some buckets in there.”

The Cougars led by four at halftime and after three quarters of play. Jake Salyer then sank 1 of 2 free throws and the multidimensional Jesse Pace connected for his first and only field goal of the game to pull the Falcons within a single point.

Central responded with field goals from Self, Grayson Wright and 1 of 2 foul shots from Ben Williams to push the margin back to six. Volunteer never again got closer than four.

Things unraveled a bit for the Falcons down the stretch, and the Cougars expanded the margin at the free-throw line, connecting on 14 of 16 charity tosses in the fourth quarter. Six attempts came after technical fouls called on Volunteer.

For the game, Central attempted 32 foul shots and made 26. Volunteer attempted just four, making three.

“It’s hard to get on track when the other team is in the bonus with two minutes left to play in the first quarter and they still haven’t gotten called for a foul,” Barnett noted. “Maybe we weren’t playing good defense, I don’t know.”

Deal and Lawson each finished with 20 points — or 85 percent of the Falcons’ offensive output. Lawson also came away with nine rebounds and Deal eight.

“I hate that the season ends right now because we’ve been playing good basketball the last month,” Barnett said. We’ve had some guys really find their groove.

“I really hate it for my seniors,” the coach added. “They didn’t deserve to go out that way.”

Self finished with game-high 24 points for Central. Wright connected for 15.

“I’m super proud of those two,” McGhee said. “Both of them are playing out of position, but they are so unselfish and have accepted that role. As a team I was proud of the effort in the second half and the composure at the end.”

The opener was a rematch of last Friday’s regular-season finale between the Lady Falcons and the Lady Pioneers, a 69-30 Volunteer win. That left Lady Falcons coach Tracy Cloninger rightly fearful of a lethargic start by her team.

“I didn’t feel like we were ready to go,” Cloninger said. “I think we came expecting it to be an easy win, but it’s tournament time and you can’t count anybody out.”

Leading just 9-4 midway through the first quarter, the Lady Falcons opened a 35-4 cushion thanks to 26-0 run late in the first half.

Much of that work was done at the free-throw line. Volunteer made 22 of 29 attempts to lead 43-11 at intermission. For the game, the Lady Falcons sank 30 of 42 charity tosses.

Josie Salyer led Volunteer with 19 points. Bryna Minton chipped in with 11 points, all from the foul line. Eight Lady Falcons scored at least four points, and Abby Hensley hauled down 10 rebounds.

David Crockett got eight points from Kassie Lowe and six from Karina Palomino. Leading scorer Keyara Steinmetz managed just two.

“Steinmetz did most of their scoring the other night, so I just changed up who I wanted on her most of the time,” Cloninger noted.

Today’s District 1-AAA action features the No. 4 vs. No. 5 contests. The girls of Tennessee High and Central meet at 6 p.m., followed by the Crockett vs. THS boys at 7:30.