Burton, Castlewood girls move on in league tourney

Sixth-seeded Thomas Walker (2-21) built a 14-2 lead halfway through the first quarter before the third-seeded Lady Raiders used a full-court pressure defensive attack on the way to a 67-32 victory at Virginia-Wise’s Prior Convocation Center.

Burton (13-8) — which advanced to play No. 2 seed Rye Cove in Wednesday’s semifinals — didn’t dent the scoreboard until the 4:09 mark of the first quarter when Zoe Ellis connected on a basket. The bucket came after Lady Raiders coach Jared Coffey changed his team’s defensive scheme to a full-court press.

“We’ve got about two or three presses and we changed them up some to change the speed,” Coffey noted.

The move worked.

Burton forced 14 Thomas Walker turnovers in the first half and outscored the Lady Pioneers 35-10 during a span that covered the final four minutes of the first quarter and extended to the halftime break.

“The press just led to some turnovers and we were able to move the ball some and came down and got some open looks,” said Burton’s Brooklyn Barnette.

Barnette finished with 24 points. Tia Bates had 20 and Kemia Beaty added 10.

Burton backed off the press in the second half, but the pressure defense in the first half had done its job. Thomas Walker turned over the ball nine more times during the third quarter when Burton climbed to a 54-32 lead.

“We’re starting three freshmen, and when they got rattled we just fell apart,” said Thomas Walker coach Chanda Cope.

The Lady Raiders outscored the Lady Pioneers 13-0 in the final period.

Kali Marcum, Thomas Walker’s lone senior, scored a team-high 16 points.

In the other opening-round game, fifth-seeded Castlewood outscored fourth-seeded Twin Springs 15-5 in the second quarter and held on to take a 45-38 victory.

The Lady Blue Devils (5-17) advanced to face top-seeded Eastside in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Though the score was close, Castlewood dominated the boards, outrebounding the Lady Titans (8-14) by a 40-28 margin — in large part thanks to Cassidy Fleming. Fleming had a double-double of 22 points and a whopping 16 rebounds. Lindsey Taylor added 12 boards to Castlewood’s tally.

Lenora Dingus had a team-best 16 points for Twin Springs (8-15).