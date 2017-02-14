Battle girls shock Gate City 56-53 in conference quarters

Behind 32 points from junior Callie Haderer, the No. 7-seeded Lady Trojans stunned No. 2 seed Gate City 56-53 in a quarterfinal matchup.

It was the first victory for John Battle (5-18) since December and halted a 16-game losing streak.

“We told the girls all week to just continue to play hard,” said Battle coach Jeff Adkins. “Tonight everyone pitched in and did their job and we found a way to battle down the stretch and pull this win out.

“I’m just tickled to death for these kids.”

Next up for the Lady Trojans is a semifinal meeting with third-seeded and defending state champion Ridgeview (17-6) at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Wise Central. The Lady Wolfpack cruised past Lee 60-34 in their quarterfinal matchup Tuesday.

Rebounding and free throws proved to be Gate City’s downfall. The Lady Trojans dominated the boards, outrebounding the Lady Blue Devils 30-9. And in a game decided by a mere three points, Gate City missed 12 free throws, 11 of them in the second half.

“This group has no margin for error,” said Gate City coach Kelly Houseright. “If we don’t play well, there’s a good chance we’ll get beat. We had our opportunities but just never could get anything going.

“But give John Battle all the credit. They played their butts off,” she added. “They deserved to win and we didn’t.”

Haderer certainly showed she was deserving after seemingly scoring at will against the porous Gate City defense.

“We were very confident coming down here,” Haderer said. “We knew we could do this. After the season we’ve had, it’s a great feeling to win this game.”

Haylee Dye added 10 points for John Battle.

Gate City junior Tori Powers lit up the scoreboard herself, scoring 30 points. Keeley Quillen added 10 for the Lady Blue Devils.