Bears rebuff Wolfpack in C40 tourney

No. 2 seed Union fought off a determined effort by seventh-seeded Ridgeview and came away with a closer-than-expected 61-45 victory. The Bears (18-5) advanced to take on Wise Central (12-11) in a semifinal matchup Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Gate City.

No. 1 seed Gate City (19-3) meets Lebanon (12-9) at 7:30 p.m. in the other semifinal.

After jumping out to a 16-5 lead Monday, the Bears found themselves with their claws full. The Wolfpack (7-16) closed the first quarter on a 4-0 run and opened the second with a pair of 3-pointers to move back within one point.

A Wes Slagle bucket gave Union an 18-15 advantage before Ridgeview’s Gabe Counts tied the game with a trey. Slagle hit a pair of free throws to put the Bears ahead 20-18, but Jacob Yates drained a 3-pointer to give the ’Pack their first lead, 21-20. Ridgeview then expanded its advantage to 23-20 on a basket by Jesse Edwards.

Austin Gibson’s trey pulled Union even at 23, but Noah Mullins countered to give Ridgeview what turned out to be its final lead of the night at 25-23.

The Bears went on a 7-2 run to close out the half and went to the locker room up 30-27.

“Give Ridgeview credit. They gave us all we wanted in the first half,” said Union coach Zack Moore. “We just didn’t play very smart and seemed to be going through the motions. We were lucky to be ahead at the half.”

The Bears opened the second half with a much different attitude. Three straight baskets by James Mitchell started the ball rolling and, with 5:19 left in the third quarter, Union had broken off an 11-2 run for a 41-29 lead.

That did the trick and the Bears kept the ’Pack at bay the rest of the way.

“We did all we could against them,” said Ridgeview coach David Robinette. “We knew they’d get after us in the second half. They made that run and there was nothing we could do about it.”

Slagle led Union with a game-high 23 points.

“We struggled on defense in the first half,” he said. “Coach told us we had to start playing to our potential.”

The Bears obviously got the message. Mitchell finished with 17 points and Braxton Back had 13 for Union.

Bailey Thomas finished with 14 points to lead the ’Pack.