44 back on the floor: North honors Chase Arnold

As an eighth-grader, Chase Arnold was called up to join the Golden Raiders and, as they say, the rest is history.

A three-sport athlete — basketball, football and baseball — at North, Arnold now attends East Tennessee State and is on track to graduate in 2018. He’s helped coach football at North and is currently coaching the freshman basketball team.

Golden Raiders basketball coach Jay Gregory said his former player came to him last summer and wanted to know if he could help coach his former team.

“I told him you’re better than that. You don’t need to be a basketball coach because there is so much better things you could do with your life,” Gregory recalled. “But he was so excited about it.

“I told him the only way I’ll let you coach with me is if you stay in school and keep your grades up and stay out of trouble, and he has done all those things.”

Arnold’s athletic accomplishments at North, especially in basketball, would be a dream scenario for any athlete.

When he was still in the eighth grade, he scored 43 points in 10 varsity games. He ended his career at North with 2,150 points, more than 1,000 rebounds and over 600 assists, having posted multiple 50-plus games.

Also all-conference in football and baseball, Arnold was a member of the 2011 Golden Raiders football team that went undefeated at 10-0 in the regular season and won twice before being eliminated from the TSSAA playoffs.

Arnold was selected to eight holiday all-tournament basketball teams and three all-district teams in four years, and he received all-state honors in 2012 and 2013.

He was selected for the FCA Tennessee/Virginia All-Star team and was voted Upper Tennessee Player of the Year his senior season. In addition to his on-court accolades, he maintained a 3.8 GPA and earned a basketball scholarship at Lees-McRae College.

The soft-spoken Arnold said he was honored to see No. 44 retired but maybe more important to him was the chance to come home and coach football and basketball.

“When they called me up from the eighth grade, there was 10 games left in the season,” Arnold noted. “I wasn’t expecting to play in any varsity games, just play jayvee and dress with the varsity. But in the first game after I was moved up, coach put me into the game in the second quarter of that first game.”

The honoree said that though the school scoring record was a big deal, rebounding was his favorite because he averaged 10 boards per game. He also was his team’s steals leader.

On the football field, Arnold hauled in a touchdown pass in the Golden Raiders’ opener at Volunteer, the first of eight TD receptions during the tight end’s senior season.

Gregory had nothing but glowing words for his player- turned-assistant.

“He is so much farther ahead than anybody I know in their first year as a coach,” Gregory said. “He is always the best at whatever he does, and if he chooses to stay in coaching he will be an amazing coach, but if he chooses to do something else he will be amazing at that, too.

“The recognition was long overdue. I should have done it a year or two ago. We are not officially allowed to do that because there’s a committee at the county who has to approve it, but as long as me and these other guys are here, nobody will wear No. 44.”