Tribe survives for OT win over Cougars

Forced to at least one overtime session for the sixth time this season, the Indians (11-15, 8-4) battled past the game Cougars (13-15, 3-9) 70-66 inside the Dickie Warren Dome on Friday.

In the opener, the Lady Indians (14-15, 7-5) secured the No. 3 seed for the district tournament with a 54-37 decision over the short-handed Lady Cougars (18-11, 5-7).

With the No. 2 seed and automatic district semifinal and region tournament berths secured, the Indians played early as if nothing were to be gained from the outcome. An 18-3 Central burst in the second quarter propelled the Cougars to a 31-19 advantage but also served as a wake-up call for the Tribe.

“We dug ourselves a hole by taking bad shots and then not getting back in transition and then we stood in our zone,” said D-B coach Charlie Morgan. “We had to go out and start guarding them and we made a good run right before the half.”

Well, Riamello Wadsworth made a good run.

The 6-foot sophomore embarked on a personal 9-0 run to get the Indians back to within three, 31-28, right before halftime.

A long Aaron Rose 3 put the Cougars up six at halftime and they still led by seven, 48-41, after an Ethan Shaffer basket late in the third.

A Marae Foreman 3-pointer made it 48-44 going to the fourth and the Indians opened the final stanza with another smooth pull-up from Wadsworth and three-point play from Hayden Cassell that gave the Tribe its first lead since early in the second quarter, 49-48, with 5:38 left in the game.

The lead swapped hands three times in the next few minutes before Central pulled even at 58 on Shaffer’s drive with 11.5 ticks left. Zack Griffin’s solid look at 17-footer at the final horn fell just short, extending the game another four minutes.

The Indians took the early lead in the extra session then went 8-of-10 from the free throw line to put away the game.

In the fourth quarter and overtime, the Tribe made 15 of 18 attempts and sank 22 of 27 tosses for the game.

“In a game like this free throws are big and we made some big ones down the stretch,” Morgan said.

Wadsworth and Cassell scored 20 points apiece for the Indians. Cassell hit 12 of 13 fouls shot and also pulled down 10 rebounds. Wadsworth had seven boards.

Despite foul troublle, Grayson Wright finished with 20 points for the Cougars. Jordan Self tallied 15 points and had seven rebounds, and Shaffer totaled 13 points.

The Lady Cougars entered the night with starter Bethany Welty on the bench with an injured ankle suffered in practice on Thursday and sickness sidelining both Crawford sisters, 6-2 senior Meg and 6-foot freshman Abbey.

Senior Sydney Hurd stepped up and sank her first three 3-point attempts to give Central an early four-point advantage and the Lady Cougars trailed by just two, 31-29, after Sara Madgett hit 1 of 2 foul shots early in the fourth quarter.

Eventually the Lady Indians’ size advantage wore down the smaller Lady Cougars and thanks to a combined 17 fourth-quarter points from 6-2 Jaden Fullen and 6-foot Courtney Whitson, D-B outscored Central 23-8 the rest of the way.

“We did what we had to do and we did it well for a long time,” said Central coach Monica Hurd. “I’m really proud of the effort they gave all the way to the end.”

Whitson, who also battled illness during the week, and Fullen finished with a combined 40 points and 30 rebounds. Whitson went for 27 and 18 and Fullen 13 and 12.

Sydney Hurd finished with 15 points for Central. Madgett and Peyton Sams chipped in with nine each.