South boys fend off North for fourth straight win

His return almost inspired the Golden Raiders to a season sweep of rival Sullivan South.

North — which spoiled the Rebels’ homecoming with a 67-62 victory last month, the Raiders’ first inside the Three Rivers Conference — fought to the end before South escaped J. Richard Carroll Gym with a 56-52 win Friday night.

Devan Price scored on a runner to pull North (3-25, 1-11) into a 52-52 tie. Devonte Mitchell put South (12-16, 4-8) back on top with a layup, and Jeffrey Depew and Mitchell added a pair of free throws to seal the victory.

Tyler Arnold, who led the Golden Raiders with 27 points, had one final 3-point attempt before Mitchell’s charity toss ended the hard-fought contest.

South coach Michael McMeans said he always expects a battle anytime the Sullivan rivals meet. Still, he saw his Rebels pull out another close victory to extend their winning streak to four heading into district tournament play.

“Apparently we like to play close games,” McMeans said. “The kids are getting a little confidence back. Three weeks ago we would probably have lost that game. Our confidence was down, but the kids have decided to fight through it, which is encouraging heading into the tournament.”

Depew led South with 15 points, and Evan Morris and Seth Crawford added 10 each. Mitchell and Grant Phebus chipped in with nine apiece.

“Jeffrey Depew probably had his best game of the season tonight,” McMeans noted. “He cleaned up the boards and got a lot of putback baskets. When we missed some shots, he finished them for us.”

Gregory was happy to be back on the sideline for what he said may have been one of the greatest games he’s ever been a part of.

“Despite the fact we lost the game I don’t even have words to describe how much it means to me that those kids wanted me to coach them tonight,” he said. “They were insistent that I do that and I had not planned on it.

“I told them in the locker room that we don’t get to define our wins and losses, but we can define our own success. Anybody that knows where we started the season and where we ended the season, we are a successful basketball team.”

Price finished with 15 points for the Raiders.

In the opener, a pair of underclassmen, sophomore Mollie Leslie (18 points) and freshman Alex Harris (17 points) led the fast-finishing Lady Rebels to a 65-31 victory.

The Lady Raiders (3-22, 0-12) led 6-4 after the first quarter and trailed by just four points at intermission, 22-18, but the second half was a different story. South (8-14, 4-7) stepped up its pressure and outscored North 43-11 to coast in for the win.

“That second-half defense was the difference in the game,” Lady Rebels coach Torey Haile said. “... We just could not get going on offense and we tried to change that first, and the second half was a little better.

“Everybody got into the game and a number of them scored. It’s tournament time.”

Second-year North coach Chris Salley said a Senior Night goodbye to seven players, including Shenoah Bradley. Bradley, who scored 25 of her team’s 31 points, likely will end her career as the Lady Raiders’ sixth-leading scorer.

“I hate it did not turn out better,” Salley said. “At the start of the game (the Lady Rebels) were not ready to play and we did not take advantage of it. The second half we were not ready to play and they were, but I’m going to miss this group of seniors.”