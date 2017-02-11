Frazier brings Bulldogs back for 76-75 win over Vols

Georgia (14-11, 5-7 Southeastern Conference) changed its frustrating recent track record in road games. The Bulldogs had lost their last four road contests by a total of 16 points, including overtime defeats at No. 17 Florida and No. 15 Kentucky.

Tennessee (14-11, 6-6) has led by at least 13 points in the second half of each of its past three losses. Grant Williams matched a career high with 30 points for the Vols.

Mike Edwards started a 7-0 run that gave Georgia a 70-64 lead. Tennessee got to within 73-71 on Lamonte Turner’s 3-pointer with 59.5 seconds remaining, but Frazier answered by driving to the basket for a three-point play with 20.8 seconds left.

A Turner 3-pointer at the buzzer accounted for the final score.

Tyree Crump scored 13 points and Juwan Parker had 11 for Georgia, which has won seven of the last nine in the series.

Georgia won without getting much from Yante Maten, who entered the day averaging 19.7 points to rank third in the conference. Maten scored seven points in just 17 minutes before fouling out. He played only four minutes in the second half.

Tennessee honored its 1966-67 and 1976-77 SEC championship teams during a halftime ceremony as those teams celebrated the 50th and 40th anniversaries of their titles.