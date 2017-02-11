Champs: Eastside teams wrap up league titles

The Spartans battled a pesky J.I. Burton squad before hanging on for a 48-42 win. The Lady Spartans, meanwhile, took control of their game early and never relented on the way to a 64-47 win over the Lady Raiders.

Both boys teams struggled with their shooting, but Eastside (16-6, 10-0) used a rebounding advantage, particularly on the offensive end, to secure the win. The Spartans finished with 11 offensive rebounds against the undersized Raiders (14-7, 8-2).

“I thought we both played a little gritty tonight,” said Eastside coach Patrick Damron. “Offensive rebounds made a big difference.”

Luke Lawson also made a big difference. Lawson scored the first 10 points of the game for the Spartans and helped control the boards on both ends of the floor before exiting late in the first period after twisting his ankle. Lawson remained out of the game for the duration of the first half, but Burton could not capitalize primarily because its shooting woes. The Raiders didn’t hit a field goal from the 1:28 mark of the first quarter until two minutes into the third quarter.

Still, Burton managed to keep things close, even when Lawson returned to the floor with 2:30 left in the third quarter. The Raiders cut the Spartans’ lead to 45-42 with 24 seconds left to play, but clutch free-throw shooting kept the Spartans out front.

Lawson led Eastside with 14 points and Colyn Sturgill finished with 11 for the Spartans. Burton got 14 points from Caleb Williams and 11 from Houston Thacker.

In the girls’ game, Eastside (13-9, 9-1) jumped ahead early and never trailed on the way to winning the first outright league title in school history.

“We were really excited and we wanted to win the championship, “ said KJ Jones, the Lady Spartans’ only senior. “To say that we were pumped up is an understatement.”

Jones notched a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds. Hannah Wyrick led Eastside with 27 points and 11 rebounds.

“I just get so nervous before a big game like this,” Wyrick said. “We were just really excited.”

Emily Moore added 15 points for Eastside.