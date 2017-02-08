Lady Indians storm back, stun Vikings

Trailing by 15 points, 39-24, entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Indians got two 3-pointers from Lily Griffith in the game’s final 16 seconds to cap a 21-4 fourth-quarter rally for a key Big 7 Conference basketball victory on Senior Night inside the Buck Van Huss Dome on Tuesday evening.

The Tribe boys got an equally as important league decision in the nightcap with a 76-61 win over the Vikings.

The victory moved the Lady Indians (13-15, 6-5) one game clear of both the Lady Vikings (14-14, 5-6) and Sullivan Central in the race for third place in the conference with one game remaining for all.

“We can lock it up with a win at Sullivan Central Friday night,” said D-B coach Bill Francis. “If we lose and tie or all three tie, I’m not sure there is a tiebreaker that decides it. It might go to a coin flip.”

Francis wasn’t thinking tiebreakers or coin flips after the Lady Vikings used a 15-2 second-quarter run to open a 26-12 advantage just before halftime. Makayla Richards started and ended the spurts by knocking down open 3-pointers.

“Richards shoots the ball so well for them and we knew that going in, but we still didn’t guard her,” Francis said. “We did better on her in the second half.”

Richards had four 3s and 14 points by halftime and added a fifth trey in the third quarter, but she didn’t score again.

D-B closed the half and gap to 11 with a buzzer-beating 3 by Madison Tincher.

“That was a really big shot in the game,” Francis noted. “Without that shot, we are down 14 at halftime and 18 going to the fourth.”

Francis had a simple message for his team entering the final eight minutes down by 15.

“I just told them to keep playing,” he said. “We hadn’t had a comeback win all year and in situations like that before, we had never really broken the eight-point barrier. I said let’s get it down to eight and I’ve got a bunch of timeouts and we’ll give it a run.”

Courtney Whitson started the rally with a field goal. Britney Griffith followed with a bucket and two Jaden Fullen free throws quickly got the Lady Indians back within nine, 39-30.

Asha Delaney’s basket temporarily stemmed the momentum, but D-B followed with nine straight points — all from Fullen — to cut it to 41-39.

Whitson missed a potential game-tying shot in the lane and Tennessee High’s Addison Minor converted two free throws to put the Lady Vikings up, 43-39.

Griffith then knocked down a 3 with 15.9 seconds to go to make it a one-point game. After D-B gained possession with a tie ball with 13.4 seconds to go, Griffith hit another 3 with just 2.4 seconds remaining for D-B’s first lead of the game. Tennessee High’s attempt at a game-winner went awry when Whitson deflected and stole the ensuing inbounds pass.

“Those were just big-time shots by Lily,” Francis said. “She’s one of those kids who puts in extra time working on her shot and it paid off tonight.”

Griffith finished with 13 points and five assists on the night. Fullen wound up with a team-high 15 points, 11 of them coming in a monster fourth quarter.

“Jaden played big for us,” Francis said. “She hit some tough shots and also had three big blocks, including two in that fourth quarter.

Whitson tallied a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds, though only two of her points came in the Lady Indians’ game-deciding run.

“That’s big for us to rally like that and win first, but to do without Courtney scoring all the points is huge,” Francis said. “She still had a major impact with her passing and rebounding.”

Francis started five seniors, including the injured Lauren Salyer, who tore an ACL in the first minute of the opening game of the season, and Kensley Henry, whose three injuries derailed her career prematurely.

“I know tonight was special to all of the seniors, but especially to Kensley and Lauren,” Francis said. “We wanted to celebrate those seniors tonight.”

The celebration carried over to the boys’ game where D-B built a 32-14 halftime lead on the Vikings and superstar scorer Michael Mays.

Mays didn’t score until 40 seconds remained in the opening half and although he found his rhythm in the second, a margin that reached as many as 24 points wasn’t even doable in the Year of the Comeback.

“We were fortunate we got a good lead and we were able to hang on to it, because he (Mays) really caught fire in the second half,” said Tribe coach Charlie Morgan.

Still, while Mays and the Vikings (11-15, 4-7) were scoring 47 second-half points, the Indians (10-15, 7-4) were putting up 44 of their own.

Hayden Cassell led D-B with 21 points, 15 of which came in a dominating third-quarter effort. Cassell added 10 rebounds to complete the double-double.

“Hayden really took them to the cleaners in the third quarter,” Morgan said. “He’s a relentless worker in there.”

Riamello Wadsworth added 14 points and four assists. Along with Chase Jenkins and Jasun Mills, Wadsworth also was tasked with being one of the defenders on Mays.

“We put a lot on Mello tonight and he did it all,” Morgan said. “You have to keep fresh people on Mays.”

Marae Foreman added 10 points for the Indians with seniors Jordin Webb and Zack Griffin tossing in nine apiece. The third Tribe senior, Josh Doran, opened the game with crowd-pleasing 3 from the left corner.