Last-second shot by Phebus seals Rebels' upset of Patriots

One of the six seniors on the Rebels’ roster, Grant Phebus hit the game-winning shot with 2.2 seconds remaining and South upended Sullivan East 66-63 on Tuesday in the biggest upset of this Three Rivers Conference season.

“We knew we had it in us the whole season,” Phebus said.

East’s girls stayed undefeated in league play, topping the Lady Rebels 63-46.

Led by first-year coach and South alum Michael McMeans, the Rebels (11-16, 3-8) have won three straight league games to climb out of the Three Rivers cellar after knocking off an East team striving to lock down the conference regular-season crown.

“This is a huge confidence-builder,” said McMeans, who succeeded Mark Pendleton on the South sideline. “For our program, it’s been tough because Mark did a lot of great things here. Even though we got six (seniors), they’re very inexperienced. They’ve grown throughout the year.

“We just kept preaching that eventually something good was going to happen to them.”

Phebus had to evolve out of necessity. Pressed into service as the starting point guard after the Rebels lost Ethan Ward to injury during football season, Phebus — who had “never played point guard in his life” according to Means — continues to grow in that role.

“I just had to embrace it as a senior and lead my team the best I could,” said Phebus, who finished with 15 points. “The end of December and January was really tough for us. We finally got our confidence back, so we’re starting to play better.”

East never trailed through almost three full quarters but never could pull away, either. Still, the Patriots were on fairly solid footing with a 59-54 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Then things got interesting.

A pair of old-fashioned three-point plays by Evan Morris erased that lead and put the Rebels on top 60-59. East recovered, with Cole Green hitting a basket with less than 90 seconds to go. Then Weldon Carico answered with 24.6 seconds remaining, on another hoop-and-harm. He missed the free throw, giving East the ball with plenty of time to set up a play — a dish from a driving Gavin Grubb to Green for the inside bucket with 8.4 seconds to go. Phebus then dribbled down and sank the game-winner with 2.2 ticks showing.

Phebus said the original plan was to kick it out to Morris if open. When that didn’t materialize, Phebus kept the ball in his hands, driving into the lane and hitting a jumper.

“What a great way for him to go out on senior night,” McMeans said of Phebus.

East tried to connect on a long pass for a last-second shot, but Phebus corralled the tip and was fouled. He hit both free throws to account for the final margin.

Morris had a huge offensive performance, finishing with 28 points in an effort that longtime East coach John Dyer simply described as “tremendous.” Carico matched Phebus’ 15-point output.

Grubb, East’s all-time leading scorer, poured in 25 points. Green finished with 19.

“Sullivan South played a great game,” Dyer said. “We got every shot that we wanted. But they did a great job handling the ball, that’s the bottom line, and we didn’t play as relentless as maybe sometimes we do.”

East still controls its own destiny in the Three Rivers race. If the Patriots win their regular-season finale at Johnson County on Friday, they will tie Elizabethton atop the standings with a 10-2 record. East and Elizabethton split their two regular-season meetings, but while the Cyclones also split with third-place Unicoi County, East swept the Blue Devils. That tiebreaker process would give the Patriots the top seed for the District 1-AA tournament — and, with it, a bye into the semifinals and an automatic berth in the Region 1 tourney.

The Lady Patriots already have wrapped up the Three Rivers regular-season title — their first since 2001 — and responded in their first game since clinching the championship with an uneven, but successful, performance.

“We were definitely not on our A-game,” Lady Patriots coach Allan Aubrey said. “We weren’t sharp. “This conference, going 11-0 right now, that’s tough to do. And to beat them all the way that we have, that’s just a tremendous accomplishment for our team.”

Although East (21-8, 11-0) never trailed, South (8-14, 4-7) kept it within one possession for most of the first quarter and whittled its deficit to a single point at one juncture. East opened the second period on a 10-2 run, boosted by six points off the bench from Kenzie Thomas, who injected an energy for east in her reserve role.

East led fairly comfortably the rest of the way although the Lady Rebels did narrow the gap to seven late in the third after back-to-back 3s by Hannah Clark. The Lady Patriots quickly quelled the rally, however.

After the game, South coach Torey Haile noted the challenge of defending the versatile Lady Patriots, who are just as capable of scoring in the lane as they are from the perimeter.

Megan Addison and Alyssa Hare led East with 15 and 14 points, respectively. That’s no surprise for Aubrey.

“Alyssa made big free throws, Megan Addison played really well and those two have been the fuel all year long,” Aubrey said.

Mollie Leslie scored 13 points for the Lady Rebels, with Halle Dykes contributing 10 points.