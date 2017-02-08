Gate City locks up second straight league title

Getting contributions up and down their roster, the Blue Devils (18-3, 10-0) came away with a resounding 65-51 victory over rival Union that clinched home-court advantage for the conference tournament as well as an automatic Region 2A West berth.

“This program has been here before, but to me for some reason this conference championship and region berth are really sweet,” said Gate City coach Scott Vermillion.

Winning the conference title “means a lot to us,” Blue Devils guard Zac Ervin said. “But give Union a ton of credit. They’re a great team.”

Gate City managed to take a 37-29 lead into the locker room at halftime thanks in large part to the hot shooting of point guard Noah Kimbler. The senior, who entered the night averaging less than 3 points per game, connected on three of his five attempts from 3-point range in the first half.

“His contributions this year have been awesome,” Vermillion said of Kimbler.

“He’s continued to do whatever it takes to win.”

Gate City methodically pulled away in the second half. The Blue Devils opened up a double-digit lead and held it until Union guard Austin Gibson knocked down a pair of 3-pointers midway through the fourth quarter to get the Bears (16-4, 9-2) back to within single digits at 53-46.

But that was as close as Union could get, and the Devils closed out the game on a 12-5 run.

The Bears managed to stay within striking distance throughout the game thanks to their ferocious play on the glass. They grabbed 17 offensive boards but, much to the dismay of Union coach Zach Moore, they didn’t capitalize on them.

“We got some offensive rebounds, but we just couldn’t finish,” Moore said. “We got 17 offensive rebounds to their seven, but it seemed like every time they got one they scored.”

The “Mac and Zac Attack” again led the Devils offensively. Mac McClung had a game-high 24 points and Ervin fired in 15 — though both totals were below the players’ averages.

“If you hold McClung and Ervin to 39 total points, you feel like you have a chance,” Moore noted. “I know I would’ve felt good if you had told me that before the game.”

Union star Wes Slagle fired in a team-high 23 points, but Gate City’s defense clamped down on forward James Mitchell, holding the Division I football recruit to just six points on the night.

“People need to look and see how good Union is,” Vermillion said. “They’ve very good. We could see them many more times.”

In the opener, the Lady Bears avenged an earlier loss to the Lady Blue Devils, 43-38.

Gate City (10-10, 7-3) got off to a quick start thanks to its perimeter shooting and pressure defense. The Lady Devils hit four 3-pointers and held a good Union offense to just 12 first-half points to take an eight-point lead into the locker room.

The third foul on Keeley Quillen at the 7:03 mark in the third quarter proved to be the turning point. With Gate City’s leading scorer on the bench, the Lady Bears (12-9, 5-6) embarked on an 11-1 run over the next five minutes to take a 25-24 advantage, their first since a 2-0 lead in the opening seconds.

The fourth was a war of attrition, though the Lady Bears never trailed again. Union opened up a six-point lead early in the quarter thanks to a 3 from Jessica Horner before the game became a battle at the foul line. Gate City cut the deficit to one but no further.

Ashley Chester delivered the big blow with an old-fashioned three-point play that gave Union a four-point advantage with less than two minutes to play. Gate City managed some decent looks down the stretch but to no avail.

“I think defense and rebounding were huge factors tonight for us,” said Union coach Corey Bostic. “We ended up with 43 rebounds tonight, and that’s something that we’ve stressed the importance of: getting better on the boards.”

Gate City coach Kelly Houseright also felt rebounding played a starring role.

“I felt like the third quarter in general, and giving up too many offensive rebounds killed us tonight,” Houseright said. “I feel like they scored nearly every time they got an offensive rebound.”

Emili Brooks posted a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds in 28 minutes of action to lead the Lady Bears.

Quillen finished with a game-high 16 points and Tori Powers had eight points and 12 rebounds for Gate City.