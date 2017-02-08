Gate City girls stun Ridgeview; McClung, Ervin lead Devils to impressive win

The Lady Blue Devils opened the festivities by shocking defending state champion Ridgeview 58-35, and then the Gate City boys outscored the Wolfpack 27-8 in the second quarter on the way to an impressive 82-58 victory.

With their win, the Gate City girls clinched the No. 2 seed in next week’s Conference 40 tournament. They will host a quarterfinal game on Tuesday. Ridgeview (16-6, 9-3) finished tied for second with the Lady Blue Devils (11-10, 9-3) in the standings but lost twice to Gate City in the regular season, so they get the No. 3 seed.

After a tough loss against Union on Tuesday, the Lady Blue Devils needed to turn things around in a hurry.

Gate City forced seven first-quarter turnovers and had two dramatic 3-pointers from Kayla Bird that led to a 14-6 advantage heading into the second stanza. Bird added a third trey in the second period, and with another by Kate Pendleton, the Lady Blue Devils went to halftime on top 27-20.

“We kept mixing up our defenses, but they kept finding the open shots,” said Ridgeview coach Donnie Frazier. “Maybe it was the emotions of Senior Night, but they hit shots and we didn’t.”

The Lady Blue Devils’ smothering defense held the Lady Wolfpack without a bucket in the third quarter, and Gate City was able to extend its lead to 41-23 heading into the final period of play. And that lead just continued to grow.

“We led Union at the half and let it get away from us,” said Gate City coach Kelly Houseright of the Tuesday loss to the Lady Bears. “Our emphasis tonight was to set the tone for the rest of the game in the first three minutes of the third quarter.”

Leading 30-23 after the first minute of the second half, Gate City outscored Ridgeview 11-0 the rest of the quarter to build an almost insurmountable to 41-23 advantage.

“Tonight were were more focused and ready to play,” said Bird, who hit four treys and finished with 12 points. “This win gives us so much confidence and shows us what we are capable of doing.”

Keeley Quillen added 12 points and Tori Powers 10 for the Lady Blue Devils.

Bailey Frazier had a game-high 15 points for Ridgeview, and Nikole Counts added 11.

The boys game saw a torrent of first-quarter 3-pointers by both teams. Ridgeview (7-15, 1-11) hit four treys and Gate City (19-3, 11-0) connected on five of their own. At the end of the first period, the Blue Devils held a tenuous 28-22 lead.

But the second quarter was a totally different story. Led by the elusive Mac McClung and the ever-steady Zac Ervin, Gate City went on a 27-8 run to give the Blue Devils a 55-30 advantage at the half and for all intents and purposes put the game completely out of reach.

Both McClung, who finished with 28 points, and Ervin, who added 23, went to the bench midway through the third quarter and Gate City coach Scott Vermillion emptied his bench. By the end of the game, Gate City’s subs had contributed 21 points.

“It was great to see our bench get some meaningful minutes tonight,” said Vermillion. “Our starters were really excited for them.

“I like our spirit and the direction our hearts and heads are going right now,” added Vermillion. “Our team chemistry is really good right now.”

Jacob Yates led Ridgeview with 19 points, while Bailey Thomas had 12.

Gate City gets a bye in the opening round of next week’s conference tournament and will host a semifinal contest on Wednesday.