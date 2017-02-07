Culbertson, Pearce star in No. 8 Boone's win over No. 7 West

Tuesday night in Gray, Macie Culbertson and Sydney Pearce did just that for Travis Mains and the Daniel Boone girls basketball team.

The Lady Trailblazers’ dynamic duo propelled Boone to a 48-43 victory over Morristown West in a game between two of the state’s top Class AAA girls teams. Culbertson and Pearce combined for 15 of Boone’s 17 points in the fourth quarter.

“This was one of those knock-down-the-door games,” Mains observed.

Things went much more poorly for Boone’s boys, who lost a basketball game by a football-esque 37-22 score in the nightcap.

A massive crowd converged on Bobby Snyder Gymnasium to watch the Lady Trailblazers, ranked eighth in the latest Associated Press poll, host No. 7 West. They witnessed Boone end a 10-game losing streak to West that dated to 2003.

“We just really wanted to win,” said Pearce, who finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds and six blocked shots. “We hadn’t beat them in forever. We’ve played them and they’ve killed us; they’ve beat us up all the time.”

It also was a matchup between two conference champs — Boone (23-4) already had wrapped up the Big 7 crown while West (23-3) clinched the IMAC hardware — and potentially a preview of a showdown in the Region 1-AAA tournament.

In previous matchups, West had worn down Boone with its pressure and pace. Not this time. Boone ran right with West, and most of the game took place at a blistering pace, with both executing withering pressure defense and traps that led to a combined 50 turnovers.

“They usually press us and I wanted to attack them to start with, instead of going back into our 2-3 zone,” Mains said. “I wanted to attack them and try to wear them out a little. Two of their really good players tore their ACLs, and they’re still a really good team, but they weren’t where they were early, in November.

“But we aren’t where we were, either. We’ve improved.”

The Lady ’Blazers got off to a fast start, but West scored the final eight points of the first quarter to lead 15-10 at that juncture. The second quarter was one of runs. Boone scored six in a row to regain a 16-15 lead, then yielded seven straight points to West before going on its own 7-0 outburst. A one-point advantage seesawed between the squads in the third quarter; of the 16 lead changes in the game, eight came during that third period.

Boone finally carved out some breathing room in the fourth quarter, going on a 7-0 run to build a 42-36 lead. West got no closer than three the rest of the way.

Culbertson finished with 22 points, leading all scorers and showing more initiative to get to the hoop, to the delight of her coach.

“She can go to the hole the whole four quarters if she wants to,” Mains said. “If we’re going to go anywhere down the road, she’s got to continue doing that and Sydney’s got to step up and keep doing what she did.”

The Lady ’Blazers outrebounded West 38-21.

“That was the difference in the game,” Mains said. “We didn’t shoot it particularly well, but we limited them to one shot.”

Sydney Newsome scored 14 points and Blayre Shultz had 12 for West, which had won 11 straight.

“We gave effort but I don’t think we executed like we should have,” West coach Johnny Galyon said.

As for effort, Boone boys coach Chris Brown found it lacking after his team scored in single digits in all four quarters.

“Horrific. Horrific performance,” Brown said. “Horrific from an energy standpoint. Horrific performance. Credit them (West). They controlled it. They dictated tempo. I’m just not real pleased with our guys and the way we played the game today.

“We cheated ourselves and we cheated the basketball gods, everything about it. It was an embarrassment … John Naismith created this game and it was an absolute embarrassment to him.”

Boone did not hit its first goal until the 2:25 mark of the second quarter. By then, the Trojans already had a 17-4 lead and the ’Blazers never really threatened to close the gap.

Jamaal Williams had 10 points to lead West (12-14).

Eric Rigsby scored 10 for Boone (14-11) and was the only player on the home team able to blaze a trail to the free-throw line, where he made 6 of 8 tries.