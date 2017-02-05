Waye's buzzer-beating 3 lifts D-B girls to OT win over Volunteer

Baylee Waye sank a 3-pointer from the left corner as time expired in overtime to lift Dobyns-Bennett’s girls to a 57-54 Big 7 Conference basketball victory over Volunteer on Saturday.

The Tribe boys later completed the varsity sweep, 60-40 over the Falcons.

In the opener, the Lady Falcons (10-17, 2-8) turned to a zone in hopes of slowing the Lady Indians’ inside tandem of Courtney Whitson and Jaden Fullen. But shooting guard Lily Griffith stepped up to drain all of her first four 3-point attempts and each of her six free-throw tosses for an 18-point first half.

“If Lily is not out there in the first half, we are probably down 15 and I don’t know if we come back from that,” said D-B coach Bill Francis.

The Lady Falcons, trailing 41-35 going to the fourth, scored eight straight to take their first lead. Bryna Minton and Josie Salyer knocked down field goals and back-to-back steals and conversions from Allie Parsons and Salyer put Volunteer up 43-41. A Trinity Hammond 3-pointer increased the Lady Falcons’ lead to 48-43 with 2:15 left.

Buckets by Fullen and Griffith cut the margin to one, and Fullen’s conversion of a high-low with Whitson put the Lady Indians (12-15, 5-5) back up one, 49-48, with 13.7 seconds left.

Volunteer then worked the ball to Minton, who was fouled on her drive to the basket with 0.5 ticks remaining. After two D-B timeouts, Minton sank the first shot, but the potential game-winner spun out to force overtime.

“It was good for us, but I hate that for Bryna,” Francis said. “When we fouled her, I was like ‘Oh my gosh, best free-throw shooter in the conference.’ ”

A Minton drive put Volunteer up by two in the extra session, but Whitson followed with a putback. Griffith struck for her fifth 3-pointer of the contest with 1:30 left to stake D-B to a 54-51 lead.

After a D-B miss at the foul line, Whitson fouled Salyer, who, driving left, had launched a game-tying 3-point attempt from a difficult angle.

Salyer knocked down all three shots — she went 10-for-10 for the game — to again force a tie, 54-54, with 4.6 seconds remaining.

D-B’s final timeout wasn’t used to set up a specific play for the win but to emphasize its secondary offense that’s practiced every day.

“We are looking to get the ball in as quick as we can,” Francis said. “Sydney (Breeding) made a great break and Jaden made a great inbound pass. We had told Sydney she only had two or three dribbles at most and then she’ll have to pass it up quickly.”

Breeding, a senior who missed the first-half of the season with a knee injury, weaved upcourt before spying Waye, who had settled in the left corner.

“In this case, you have a senior point guard who knows how to play,” Francis said. “Most defenses in that situation will focus on the ball and forget about the shooter, so Baylee didn’t have to lift.”

Francis didn’t see the winning shot tickle the twine. He didn’t have to.

“I’ve seen Baylee’s shot enough to know that when she gets the right arc on it, it’s going in,” he said. “I knew when it left Baylee’s hand it was in.”

It was Waye’s only make of the night.

“Volunteer fought and clawed and scratched all night and probably deserved to win,” Francis said. “Coach C (Tracy Cloninger) had them ready with a great game plan. But we made a play when we needed to make a play.”

Griffith led all scorers with 23 points. Fullen finished with 11 points and 15 rebounds. Whitson tossed in nine, including the 1,000th point of her two-year career. Whitson also had five boards and four assists despite foul trouble.

Salyer led Volunteer with 21 points and Minton scored 16.

“I’m proud of our kids and I’m proud of their kids,” Francis said. “It was a great basketball game.”

The second contest might not have been an instant classic, but after two losses on the week, it was exactly what Charlie Morgan’s Indians needed.

“Sometimes when things don’t go your way, it’s how you respond,” Morgan said. “They came in today and I could tell they were ready to play.”

Leading 23-18 midway through the second quarter, the Tribe (9-16, 6-4) rolled off nine straight points capped by a Chase Jenkins 3-pointer to open up a 32-18 lead. The cushion was 13 at halftime, 35-22, and never closer than 11 points the rest of the way.

Jesse Pace finished with a game-high 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Volunteer (9-18, 2-8). Jake Salyer pulled down seven boards.

Jared Lawson, who lit up D-B for 31 points in the teams’ previous meeting, was on his way back to Church Hill at halftime, a victim of a flu bug that rendered him ineffective in the first half.

“That certainly hurt them, and their other guys didn’t shoot it well,” Morgan said. “We also rebounded the basketball and didn’t turn it over.”

D-B placed four players in double figures, headed by Zack Griffin’s 11 points. Marae Foreman, Riamello Wadsworth and Hayden Cassell each scored 10.

Lendon Redwine and Cassell grabbed six rebounds each.

Dobyns-Bennett hosts Tennessee High for Senior Night on Tuesday. Volunteer visits Science Hill.