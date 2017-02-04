Rebels ride depth to Three Rivers win over ’Horns

Namely, getting contributions from as many guys as possible.

That strategy worked on Friday night when the Rebels outlasted Johnson County 45-36, completing a South varsity sweep after the Lady Rebels scored a runaway, 57-38 victory in the girls’ game.

Led by Evan Morris’ 10-point effort, four Rebels scored at least eight for South (10-16, 2-8), which pulled out of a tie for last place in the Three Rivers Conference. Grant Phebus and Devonte Mitchell added nine points apiece, and Weldon Carico finished with eight.

South has won two straight conference games after an 0-8 start in league play.

View the photo gallery from the boys’ game

“We’ve been 10 to 14 deep on our bench the last couple games,” McMeans said. “It’s been an effort by a lot of people. Every kid that’s gotten in has played well. That’s who we are. We’ve got a couple kids who are able to go off and score quite a few, but we’re better when everybody’s chipping in.”

South took its first lead, 9-8, on a 3-pointer by Morris just past the four-minute mark and never trailed again. The Longhorns tied it once and got as close as 38-36 inside the final two minutes, but the Rebels closed the game on a 7-0 run that included five made free throws in the last 59 seconds.

Sean Lewis scored nine points to pace Johnson County (8-14, 2-8).

The Lady Rebels, who lost 50-48 at Johnson County last month, preserved a season split with a big second half in Friday’s rematch. Leading 22-19 after a sluggish first two quarters, South held Johnson County to four points in the third and broke open the game with a 16-2 run that bridged the quarter break.

View the photo gallery from the girls’ game

Mollie Leslie was pivotal during that run, scoring 10 consecutive points. She finished with 22, just off her season-high output of 23.

“We were trying to just get the ball down the court and make good passes,” Leslie said. “We usually turn it over a lot, but we controlled it.”

“Mollie’s always great,” South coach Torey Haile said. “We talked to her this year about being a leader. Last year she was at the point guard position and that’s hard to do as a freshman. Now we have another freshman at point guard, but it’s freed (Leslie) up to score a little bit more and given her a little bit more confidence. Your leading scorer also draws their best defender night after night after night. That’s hard to deal with.”

Alex Harris had nine points for South (10-16, 2-8), which also got eight each from Abbey Jayne and Maddie Townsend.

Taylor Parsons scored 11 points for Johnson County (10-16, 2-8).