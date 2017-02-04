Bulldogs rally from 19 down, beat Vols 64-59

The Bulldogs finished the game on a 25-9 run and took the lead for good on Stapleton’s 3-pointer with 4:22 left. Stapleton had his first double-double of the season.

Mario Kegler led the Bulldogs (14-8, 5-5 Southeastern Conference) with 17 points and his two free throws clinched the win with 6.9 seconds remaining.

Robert Hubbs III had 13 points and Grant Williams added 11 for the Vols (13-10, 5-5), who had won four straight.

The Bulldogs missed their first nine shot attempts and Tennessee had a 17-2 advantage in the first eight minutes. Tennessee would lead 29-10 before Mississippi State trimmed the deficit to 33-21 at halftime.

The Bulldogs shot just 20 percent in the first half and made 3 of 9 free throws. Tennessee shot 44 percent in the first half and also struggled at the charity stripe with a 6-of-14 showing.