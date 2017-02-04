Lady 'Blazers secure second straight Big 7 title

Boone (14-10, 5-5) built a 59-48 lead with five minutes to play in the nightcap but had to hold on for dear life to sneak away with a 63-62 victory over the Indians (8-15, 5-4).

In the opener, Boone (22-4, 10-0) slipped away from the defending District 1-AAA tournament champion Lady Indians (11-15, 4-5) for a 49-37 victory, giving the Lady ’Blazers a two-game league lead and the tiebreaker over Science Hill with just two games to play.

The win was the 21st in the last 22 games for the Lady ’Blazers. Their only regular-season defeat over the past two seasons was a 44-40 setback at the same venue last year.

“This is a tough place to play,” said Lady ’Blazers coach Travis Mains. “I’ve never won here and Coach (Bill) Francis had a great game plan and had his kids ready to play.”

View the photo gallery from the girls’ game

Neither team was particularly sharp in the early going. The sides combined for 11 turnovers and just 13 points in the first quarter. The Lady Indians missed several point-blank attempts that would have given them enough cushion to withstand a 10-3 Boone burst to start the second stanza. A pair of early blocked shots by Sydney Pearce, Boone’s 6-foot-2 junior center, also played a big role.

“Sydney blocked a couple of shots and I thought we lost our aggressiveness,” the Lady Indians’ Francis said. “We were doing a good job of taking it to them and I thought we backed off a little bit.”

Emily Sizemore started the string with a basket to end the first and five straight to start the second.

Makenzy Bennett capped the spurt with a 3-pointer from the left corner, but the Lady Indians battled back to trail by just four at halftime. The lead was trimmed to one, 23-22, courtesy of a Lily Griffith basket and, after a Boone miss, D-B had possession with a chance to take the lead.

However, guard Britney Griffith slipped on a slick spot just over the line in the front court, giving possession back to Boone. The Lady ’Blazers scooped up the loose ball and found Bennett free again from the corner for a 3-point dagger and 26-22 lead.

The Lady Indians never drew closer than four the rest of the way.

Boone sank 9 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter to ice the win.

“We made plays when we needed to and I thought we executed very well down the stretch,” Mains said.

Courtney Whitson paced D-B with 12 points and 11 rebounds to go with five steals and three assists. Jaden Fullen finished with 11 points.

Macie Culbertson and Sizemore led Boone with 11 points each. Jaycee Jenkins added seven points and joined Culbertson with six assists. Sizemore also added a pair of key steals.

“Emily (Sizemore) was huge off the bench and Jaycee (Jenkins) had a good spell,” Mains said. “It’s been somebody different every night for us.”

It seems every night somebody different has a career effort against Charlie Morgan’s Indians. Volunteer’s Jared Lawson poured in 31 points against the Indians on Tuesday and Boone’s Eric Rigsby matched the number against the Tribe on Friday.

“We had another guy walk out with 30-something points,” Morgan said. “We don’t have a defensive stopper per se, and that hurts. That puts a lot of pressure on all the guys. Defensively, you have to work hard and sometimes I don’t think we are working as hard on defense as we are capable.”

View the photo gallery from the boys’ game

The loss stopped the Indians from securing a second-place Big 7 finish and the accompanying automatic semifinal district tournament berth and regional tournament bid. The Trailblazers are a mere half-game behind the Tribe in the race for second in the Big 7.

Rigsby and backcourt mate Chad Heglar combined for 45 points and, along with point guard Jayden Stevens, the Trailblazers’ perimeter dished out 16 assists.

D-B led by seven early but that dropped to one at halftime. The ’Blazers scored nine straight in the third to break a 37-37 deadlock and take a 46-37 advantage.

The Indians weren’t done, however.

With the ’Blazers leading 63-59, an ill-advised Boone 3-point attempt missed the mark with 40 seconds left and the Indians cut the deficit to just one, 63-62, when Jordin Webb found Marae Foreman free in the right corner with just 13.3 seconds left on the clock.

Stevens missed the front end of a bonus situation with 11.8 ticks remaining to give the Indians a chance for the win. Hayden Cassell missed a well-contested shot in the lane, but Jasun Mills came up with the offensive board and drew a foul on the putback attempt with just 0.9 seconds to go.

But Mills, an athletic sophomore who had kept the Indians in the game late with a couple of brilliant defensive denials, failed to connect on either attempt.

“It was a great effort by the kids to get back in it and have a chance to win,” Morgan said. “Mills was in there on defense and gave great effort in getting those key defensive stops.”

Cassell led D-B with 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, all team bests. Zack Griffin finished with 15 points and seven boards. Webb contributed 10 points.