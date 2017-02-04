Gate City doubles up against Lee

After the Lady Generals broke off a 15-2 run to erase a double-digit deficit and draw even in the Conference 40 contest, the Lady Blue Devils embarked on a 13-0 run in the fourth quarter to pick up a 57-45 victory.

Lee’s outburst had tied the game at 36, but Gate City (9-9, 7-2) got back up off the mat and broke open the game with its 3½-minute run.

“Basketball is a game of runs,” said Lady Blue Devils coach Kelly Houseright. “I felt like we did a good job when they made their runs. We kept our composure and came out and had a big fourth quarter.”

Keeley Quillen played a major role in the Lady Devils’ late push. The senior scored 13 of her game-high 19 points in that final stanza.

“When they went on their run late in the third and early in the fourth, I knew we had to do something to get the momentum back,” Quillen said. “I knew I had to start driving to the basket and I was able to pick up some fouls and get to the line.”

The ability to get to the line and knock down free throws proved pivotal to the outcome. Gate City hit on 22 of its 28 attempts while Lee was just 7-for-8.

“I think we were 15-of-16 down the stretch,” Houseright noted. “In a close game it’s imperative that you’re able to get to the line and step up and hit your free throws to close out games.”

Lee (5-14, 1-7) saw tremendous performances from its guard duo of Alexis Tabor and Brooke Hammonds. Tabor fired in a game-high 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and Hammonds tallied 12 points.

Gate City placed four players in double figures. In addition to Quillen’s 19 points, Kate Pendleton scored 13, Tori Powers had 11 and Kayla Bird added 10.

In the boys’ game, Gate City jumped out to a double-digit lead in the opening quarter and never looked back in a 94-62 victory over Lee.

The Blue Devils (16-3, 9-0) extended their winning streak to 12 games behind the offensive efforts of Mac McClung and Zac Ervin, who scored 34 and 25 points, respectively.

“That’s their average,” Gate City coach Scott Vermillion said. “Those kids can shoot it and take it to the hole. They’re a little different, but both have parts of their game that’s just really hard to guard.”

The Blue Devils also shared the ball well and finished with 10 players in the scoring column.

Jacob Stewart, with 21 points, and Sam Pennington, with 20, combined for 66 percent of the offensive output for Lee (3-16, 1-7).

“I thought we ran our offense OK, but the pressure got to us a little bit ... but athletically we’re hard-pressed to match up against them,” said Lee coach Steve Collier.

“Well, they’re the No. 1 team in Southwest Virginia, so what are you going to do?”

Despite his team’s winning streak, Vermillion still sees room for improvement.

“The spirit of our team I like, but we are not ready to compete yet at the end,” he said. “We still have some things that we have to get better at, and we’re getting better at those things. Some of them are on the offensive end, some are in transition and some are on the defensive end. But overall I like our heart and spirit.”