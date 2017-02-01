Gate City 'power trio' sings in win over Battle

It didn’t take long for the Blue Devils to ignite the large crowd on hand. Ervin found McClung on an alley-oop dunk less than 20 seconds into the game.

But the Trojans (13-6, 6-4) also seemed to feed off the energy inside the gymnasium, hitting big shots and hanging around throughout the better part of the first half. A 7-2 Gate City run in the final 76 seconds before halftime proved to be the back-breaker for Battle, however, and the Blue Devils (15-3, 8-0) built a 13-point lead by the break.

The Trojans never again got the game back to within single digits.

The third quarter was all Blue Devils. Gate City played at a frenetic pace offensively that led to plenty of run-out opportunities, much to delight of coach Scott Vermillion.

“I felt that the transition game tonight was much better,” Vermillion said. “We were able to get to the hole and shoot a lot of layups, which is something we’ve been trying to get back into our game.”

The third quarter saw Gate City runs of 11-2 and 14-1, which led to a 78-47 advantage after the period.

“We knew we could play with them, but we didn’t know if we could sustain it for a full game,” said Battle coach Jon Odum. “However, as good as they are with the pressure they put on us, we had a lot of self-inflicted wounds, and you can’t give a good team like that many more opportunities to score.”

McClung finished with a game-high 41 points, the junior’s second 40-plus outing this season. Ervin contributed 23 points and Dean added 14.

“We didn’t play our best against Floyd County on Saturday,” Ervin said, referring to the Blue Devils’ 67-43 win over the weekend. “Tonight we came out energized and played team ball and a little better defensively.”

Added McClung: “As the season goes on, you tend to get tired, but you have to block that away. Tonight we really focused on bringing our energy defensively, and I felt that we were a lot stronger overall because of that.”

The play of Dylan Felty was a bright spot for Battle. The senior fired in a team-high 23 points.

“Felty’s good,” Vermillion said. “I mean that kid’s good. He plays with the ball in his hand or without.”

In the opener, the Lady Blue Devils shook off last Friday’s league loss to Wise Central with a 53-41 victory over a scrappy John Battle club.

Despite entering the night on an 11-game losing streak, Battle (4-14, 0-9) came out swinging Tuesday. The Lady Trojans opened up an 11-1 advantage midway through the first quarter thanks in part to the hot shooting of Haylee Dye and Callie Haderer.

Gate City (8-8, 6-2) rebounded in the second quarter — outscoring Battle 17-6 — to take a 21-17 lead into the locker room.

The game-turning moment, said Battle coach Jeff Adkins, came in the first minute of the second half when Gate City went on a quick 5-0 run that ballooned its advantage to nine.

“They hit a 3 and a 2 back to back to start the second half that really broke our backs,” Adkins said. “That was the turning point.”

Kiersan Light and Jamie Watts came off the bench for impressive performances for Gate City. Watts tallied eight huge points and Light fired in a career-high 16, getting nine in the fourth quarter.

Tori Powers played a strong game in the post and had 11 points for the Lady Devils.

“We’ve seen that this year our leading scorer can be someone different every game, and that’s a very good thing,” said Gate City coach Kelly Houseright.

Haderer closed with 18 points and Dye had 12.

“We just have to learn to win,” Adkins noted. “It’s going to happen, too, because I’ve got a great bunch of ladies in there who are working hard.”