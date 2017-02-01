Falcons knock off Tribe in double OT

Grayson Hurd’s floater in the lane with four seconds left in double overtime gave the Falcons a thrilling, 88-86 Big 7 Conference victory over the Indians on Tuesday night in the Falcons Nest.

Riding the 17th double- double of the season from all-stater Courtney Whitson, the Lady Indians took the opener 54-39.

Hurd’s basket broke the 15th tie of the game and, after the Indians’ desperation heave from backcourt fell short, set off a wild celebration.

“Grayson has been making plays like that for us all year long and he had the confidence to drive in there and take a big shot,” said Volunteer coach Greg Barnett. “It was a good moment for him.”

The first quarter saw five deadlocks before Volunteer (9-17, 2-7) took a 20-19 lead early in the second on a Jacob Deal basket underneath. The Falcons led by as many as seven in the second frame, 34-27, before settling for a 34-29 halftime advantage.

The third quarter was a track meet with the Tribe (8-14, 5-3) outpointing Volunteer 26-22 to trail by one going to the final stanza.

D-B’s Jordin Webb hit three 3-pointers in the third frame. The first tied the contest at 49 and the second two gave the Indians a one-point lead at 52-51 and then a two-point margin at 55-53. But transfer Caleb Rogers converted a traditional three-point play to swing the lead back to the Falcons, 56-55.

The Tribe garnered its biggest lead of the game at 61-56 on consecutive three-point plays from Riamello Wadsworth and Hayden Cassell to start the fourth.

Volunteer battled back to a 65-65 tie on a Hurd steal and conversion. Cassell, Zack Griffin and Caleb Jenkins each gave D-B the lead in the final three minutes, but Volunteer answered each time. Jesse Pace’s driving layup with 47 seconds left tied it at 71, eventually forcing the first overtime.

Marae Foreman opened the first extra four minutes with a 3, and the Indians still led by three, 78-75, when Hurd sank a 3-pointer for a 78-78 tie with 1:55 remaining. Wadsworth put the Indians back up with 44.2 seconds on the clock before Jared Lawson hit a well-contested 15-footer to force the second extra session.

Another Lawson bucket under pressure put Volunteer up 84-82. It was the final of Lawson’s 14 field goals on the night, all of which came under duress.

“Jared has that ability,” Barnett noted. “He’ll go against a double team or get switched off against a post and be able to take it against a stronger guy. There were guys draped all over him all night and he kept knocking them down.”

After Webb sank 1 of 2 free throws, Pace knocked down a pair to put Volunteer ahead 86-83 with 57 ticks left. Once again, Wadsworth — who scored 12 of his 14 points in the final quarter and overtimes — came through for the Tribe, snagging an offensive board for a putback with harm for the 86-86 tie.

Following a Volunteer timeout, a wild scrum ensued after the Indians knocked the ball free in the lane. With bodies sprawled from sideline to sideline, a held ball gave the Falcons another chance with 14 seconds remaining.

Hurd’s game-winner drew no iron, the last of many clutch baskets for the Falcons on the night.

“We just could not get a stop,” said D-B coach Charlie Morgan. “I’m proud of how hard the guys played. Their guy just knocked down that last shot.”

The win was just the second in the Big 7 this year for Volunteer, but both have come in the past week.

“Top to bottom, our guys just played their hearts out all night long,” Barnett said. “They were dialed in all night and when they are like that, they can compete with anybody on their schedule.”

Lawson had a game-high 31 points to go with six rebounds, five assists, four blocks and a steal.

“I’m biased, but I think Jared is the best player in the league,” Barnett said. “He can do it all. He can shoot 3s, he can take it off the dribble. He can post up and he’s a good free-throw shooter. He can handle and pass and he’s a good defensive player.”

Pace finished with 15 points and Hurd 13. Deal added 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds, also playing tough defense on Griffin, D-B’s 6-foot-6 post.

The Indians placed six players in double figures. Webb and Griffin each had 15 points, Jenkins and Wadsworth score 14 apiece, Foreman had 13 and Cassell added 11. Griffin also secured nine rebounds, and Jenkins came up with four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

“Chase was able to get out and sprint the lanes and get some layups,” Morgan noted. “We hadn’t been getting that and he played a solid floor game.”

Whitson played her usual solid floor game as well for the Lady Indians (11-14, 4-4), racking up 19 points and 11 rebounds.

D-B trailed 13-10 early but quickly assumed control with a 14-point burst and was never threatened.

“We managed the game the way we wanted to,” said Lady Indians coach Bill Francis. “We did not want to get into an up-and-down game with them. I thought settling in our halfcourt defense would be in our favor.”

That defense limited the Lady Falcons to 25 points through three quarters and sent them to the foul line just five times in the first three frames.

“We did what we had to do tonight,” Francis added. “We kept them off the line, especially (Bryna) Minton, because she’s automatic there.”

Led by Jaden Fullen’s six boards, the Lady Indians outrebounded the Lady Falcons 37-11.

Lily Griffith had 14 points and four assists for D-B. Fullen added nine points and three blocks.

Volunteer (10-16, 2-7) got nine points apiece from the Salyer sisters, Josie and Chloe. Josie also dished out six assists.